As Tennis queen bows out, a look at brand Serena Williams and what she was worth

The sports icon has worked with a number of brands, beginning with a five-year Puma SE sponsorship at the beginning of her career that was valued at $13 million, as per Bloomberg report. A longstanding partnership with Nike Inc. followed in 2003, which has grown to include an in-house incubator for fashion designers. The company has also dedicated the largest building on its Beaverton, Oregon, campus to her. “The thing about Serena is she's going to transcend sport," said Tanya Hvizdak, the vice president of global women’s sports marketing at Nike. “She's been able to show it's beyond performance. Obviously that's provided her a platform, but her engagement in so many different other aspects and showing the dimensions of herself, whether it’s as a mother or a champion of diverse designers or other aspects, will be her legacy."