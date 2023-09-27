Indian men's doubles pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan confirm first medal in tennis at the Asian Games, entering semi-final. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, India's singles tennis players will return empty-handed from the Asian Games for the first time since 2006 as Sumit Nagal and last edition's bronze medallist Ankita Raina exited the continental championship following quarterfinal defeats.

