Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Tennis News/  Asian Games 2023: Indian men's doubles pair confirm first medal in tennis, enter semi-final

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's doubles pair confirm first medal in tennis, enter semi-final

Livemint

  • Indian men's doubles pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan confirm first medal in tennis at the Asian Games, entering semi-final.

Hangzhou: Indian tennis player Ramkumar Ramanathan

Indian men's doubles pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan confirm first medal in tennis at the Asian Games, entering semi-final.

Meanwhile, India's singles tennis players will return empty-handed from the Asian Games for the first time since 2006 as Sumit Nagal and last edition's bronze medallist Ankita Raina exited the continental championship following quarterfinal defeats.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 27 Sep 2023, 06:28 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.