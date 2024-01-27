India's tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden clinched the grand slam title at the Australian Open 2024 after the duo defeated Italy's Simone Bolelli, and Andrea Vavassori in the men's doubles final at Melbourne Park. The 43-year-old Rohan Bopanna, who recently became World No. 1 in the ATP men's doubles rankings is now the oldest grand slam winner.

The victory in the Australian Open marks the initial significant triumph for the duo, who experienced defeat in the US Open final last year. Following the rankings update on Monday, Rohan Bopanna will ascend to the world number one spot, while Matthew Ebden, despite participating in three additional tournaments within the ranking period, will hold the number two position.

Here are 5 interesting facts about Rohan Bopanna

1. Rohan Bopanna was born in Coorg district Karnataka in March 1980 and developed an early interest in tennis. He carried the game to the United States, where is attended his college and slowly made his name in the world of professional tennis championships.

2. Rohan Bopanna is renowned for his success in doubles tennis. He has secured victories in Grand Slam events, including winning the mixed doubles title at the 2017 French Open with his partner Gabriela Dabrowski

3. Recipient of the Arjuna Award, Rohan Bopanna has been a pivotal constituent of India's Davis Cup squad since his inaugural appearance in 2002. Furthermore, he clinched victory in the 2006 Asian Hopman Cup, a qualifying competition for the 2007 Hopman Cup, alongside Sania Mirza.

4. Rohan Bopanna has secured considerable success on the ATP Tour. He has won numerous titles in doubles events, showcasing his skill and consistency as a doubles specialist on the professional circuit.

5. The grand slam winner is actively involved in promoting and developing tennis in India. He has established the Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy to nurture young talent and provide them with opportunities to excel in the sport, contributing to the growth of tennis in the country.

“I’d like to congratulate Bole and Vava for the tournament they have had. You definitely got to know how old I am at thanks to Mat. But I’d like to say that I am at level 43. I am very lucky to have a fantastic Aussie partner. I feel happy to have won my first men’s doubles Grand Slam title," Rohan Bopanna said after winning the Australian Open 2024 final.

"Tennis is such a great teacher and no one if better than Scot who has been with me for over a decade. It hasn’t been easy but thank you for staying with me. Thank you to Rebecca, my physio, who keeps me moving. My in-laws are here tonight. They were here last time when I won the mixed doubles title. I don’t know why they don’t come to my matches often. Thank you to my lovely wife Supriya and my daughter Tritha. A few years ago, I sent her a video saying I am calling it quits because I hadn’t won a match in five months. I am glad I did not then," he added.

