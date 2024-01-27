Australia Open 2024: Who is Rohan Bopanna, the oldest Grand Slam winner at 43? 5 interesting facts
Rohan Bopanna is renowned for his success in doubles tennis. He has secured victories in Grand Slam events, including winning the mixed doubles title at the 2017 French Open with his partner Gabriela Dabrowski
India's tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden clinched the grand slam title at the Australian Open 2024 after the duo defeated Italy's Simone Bolelli, and Andrea Vavassori in the men's doubles final at Melbourne Park. The 43-year-old Rohan Bopanna, who recently became World No. 1 in the ATP men's doubles rankings is now the oldest grand slam winner.