Australian Open 2023: Defending champion Rafael Nadal bows out of the tournament2 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 02:31 PM IST
The 27-year-old McDonald dominated Nadal 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in a match that lasted for two hours and 32 minutes.
Melbourne [Australia], January 18 (ANI): Mackenzie McDonald upset a hobbled Rafael Nadal on Wednesday in the second round of the ongoing Australian Open, eliminating the top seed here at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday.