From ₹80,000 to ₹98 lakhs, here's how Sumit Nagal's bank account takes shape in 3 months
Left with just 900 euros (approx ₹80,000) in September, Nagal had claimed he may not be able to train at his favorite place – Nansel Tennis Academy in Germany – in the first three months of season 2023.
Remember India's top-ranked singles tennis player Sumit Nagal, who in September 2023 spoke about having left with less than ₹1 lakh in his bank account? Nagal had said he had to invest all his prize money, his salary from IOCL, and the support he gets from the Maha Tennis Foundation to keep his ATP Tour going on.