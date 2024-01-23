Australian Open 2024: How to watch, betting favorites. Here's everything about upcoming matches
Australian Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev are in quarterfinal action Wednesday at the Australian Open and will be bidding to set up a semifinal showdown
The semifinal lineup will be completed at the Australian Open on Wednesday with the four remaining quarterfinals on the schedule. Stay up-to-date with a guide that tells you everything you need to know about how to watch the year’s first Grand Slam tennis tournament, what the schedule is, what the betting odds are, and more: