The semifinal lineup will be completed at the Australian Open on Wednesday with the four remaining quarterfinals on the schedule.

WHO IS PLAYING ON DAY 11? Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev are in quarterfinal action Wednesday at the Australian Open and will be bidding to set up a semifinal showdown. Wimbledon champion Alcaraz is playing Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev in a night match. Third-seeded Medvedev, a two-time Australian Open runner-up, faces No. 9 Hubert Hukacz in the day session. No. 12 Zheng Qinwen is the highest-ranked player left in the top half of the women’s draw. She’ll play Anna Kalinskaya in the quarterfinals and Dayana Yastremska takes on Linda Niskova.

BETTING FAVORITES FanDuel Sportsbook lists Carlos Alcaraz as a favorite to beat Alexander Zverev despite losing their most encounter at Turin last November and having a 3-4 record in head-to-head meetings. Alcaraz is on offer at minus-500, while Zverev is a plus-380 chance. Daniil Medvedev is favorite at minus-250 to beat Hubert Hurkacz. A plus figure represents longer odds, in which case you'll win more for your wager, while a minus figure means you're betting on a more likely outcome — as deemed by FanDuel.

THE SINGLES SCHEDULE Melbourne’s time zone is 16 hours ahead of the East Coast of the United States, so when the quarterfinals on Day 11 begin at 12 noon local time, it’ll be 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday. This is the first time the tournament is a 15-day event.

Here is the remaining singles schedule in Australia: —Wednesday: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

—Thursday: Women's Semifinals

—Friday: Men’s Semifinals

—Saturday: Women’s Final

—Sunday: Men's Final

HOW TO WATCH THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN ON TV —In the US: ESPN

KEY RESULTS IN TUESDAY'S DAY SESSION? Women’s singles: No. 4 Coco Gauff beat Marta Kostyuk 7-6 (6), 6-7 (3), 6-2.

Men's singles: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat No. 12 Taylor Fritz 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

