Australian Open 2024: ‘My journey was near-end, but...’: Rohan Bopanna in first reaction; PM Modi says ‘age is no bar’
Australian Open 2024: At the age of 43, Rohan Bopanna paired up with Australia's Matthew Ebden and defeated Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori on Saturday to clinch his second grand slam title
In his first reaction after winning the Australian Open 2024, tennis star Rohan Bopanna shared his tedious journey towards becoming the oldest grand slam winner in the world. At the age of 43, Rohan Bopanna paired up with Australia's Matthew Ebden and defeated Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori on Saturday to clinch his second grand slam title.
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra thanked Rohan Bopanna for demonstrating that age is just a number. “Hey @rohanbopanna, you’ve inspired me to go fiercely back on the Tennis courts again…no matter how tired my game is. Thank you for demonstrating so clearly that age is, indeed, just a number….," Anand Mahindra said on X.
