In his first reaction after winning the Australian Open 2024, tennis star Rohan Bopanna shared his tedious journey towards becoming the oldest grand slam winner in the world. At the age of 43, Rohan Bopanna paired up with Australia's Matthew Ebden and defeated Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori on Saturday to clinch his second grand slam title. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"A couple of years ago I said in a video message, I am going to call it a day because I was not winning matches. I went five months without winning a match. I thought that was the end of my journey but my perseverance, and (something) inside me kept me going," news agency PTI quoted Rohit Bopanna as saying.

While praising his Australian partner Matthew Ebden, Rohan Bopanna said that he got a wonderful partner to get all the laurels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It would not be possible if I had not this fantastic Aussie partner by my side, so thanks to Matty. We had a fantastic season last year and for me to win my first men's Grand Slam men's doubles Grand Slam here at the Asia-Pacific is special," the tennis champion said.

"Tennis is such a great teacher and Scott has been a great teacher who has been with me for over a decade. It was a tough, tough journey, this victory is as much yours as it is mine," he added.

Rohan Bopanna also credited the presence of his in-laws and said that he wins whenever they come to see his game. "I have my in-laws here. The last time they came I won my first mixed doubles. I don't know why they do not come more often," Bopanna said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Age is just number’: PM Modi, Anand Mahindra react Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Rohan Bopanna and said that the phenomenally talented tennis champions show age is no bar.

“Time and again, the phenomenally talented Rohan Bopanna shows age is no bar! Congratulations to him on his historic Australian Open win. His remarkable journey is a beautiful reminder that it is always our spirit, hard work, and perseverance that define our capabilities. Best wishes for his future endeavors," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra thanked Rohan Bopanna for demonstrating that age is just a number. “Hey @rohanbopanna, you’ve inspired me to go fiercely back on the Tennis courts again…no matter how tired my game is. Thank you for demonstrating so clearly that age is, indeed, just a number….," Anand Mahindra said on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

