Australian Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna wins men’s doubles final; becomes world's oldest gram slam winner
Australian Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden defeated Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori
Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna created history on Saturday as he became the oldest grand slam winner after teaming up with his Australian partner Matthew Ebden to defeat the Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the finals of the Australian Open 2024. This is Rohan Bopanna's second grand slam title after the 2017 French Open win with his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski in mixed doubles.