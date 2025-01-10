As the tennis Grand Slam season kicks off for 2025, Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka look to defend their titles at the Australian Open in Melbourne. The qualifying round for Australian Open 2025 started on January 6. However, the major matches will starts on January 12, with the women's final on January 25 and the men's final on January 26.
The world's top-ranked players automatically enter the tournament at the main draw stage, joined by 104 ranked players in the singles draws, along with eight wildcard entrants and 16 qualifiers.
The Australian Open takes place at Melbourne Park, Melbourne - home to the Grand Slam event since 1988.
Jan 12-14: First Round (Women and Men)
Jan 15-16: Second Round (Women and Men)
Jan 17-18: Third Round (Women and Men)
Jan 19-20: Fourth Round (Women and Men)
Jan 21-22: Quarter-finals (Women and Men)
Jan 23: Women's semi-finals
Jan 24: Men's semi-finals
Jan 25: Women's final
Jan 26: Men's final
Men's and women's doubles: 14-26 January
Mixed doubles: 16-25 January
Wheelchair events: 21-25 January
Junior events: 18-27 January
Women's singles
2. Iga Swiatek (POL)
3. Coco Gauff (USA)
4. Jasmine Paolini (ITA)
5. Qinwen Zheng (CHN)
6. Elena Rybakina (KAZ)
7. Jessica Pegula (USA)
8. Emma Navarro (USA)
9. Daria Kasatkina
10. Danielle Collins (USA)
Men's singles
1. Jannik Sinner (ITA)
2. Alexander Zverev (GER)
3. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)
4. Taylor Fritz (USA)
5. Daniil Medvedev
6. Casper Ruud (NOR)
7. Novak Djokovic (SRB)
8. Alex de Minaur (AUS)
9. Andrey Rublev
10. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)
Champion: A$3,500,000
Runner-up: A$1,900,000
Semi-finalists: A$1,100,000
Quarter-finalists: A$665,000
Fourth round: A$420,000
Third round: A$290,000
Second round: A$200,000
First round: A$132,000
Qualifying
Third round: $72,000
Second round: $49,000
First round: $35,000
