Australian open 2025: Check full schedule, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, other top seed players, prize money & more

Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka aim to defend their titles at the 2025 Australian Open, starting with qualifiers on January 6. Major matches begin January 12, culminating in finals on January 25 and 26 at Melbourne Park, featuring top-ranked players and various event categories.

Sanchari Ghosh
Published10 Jan 2025, 09:42 AM IST
Andy Murray (L) with Novak Djokovic at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on January 9, 2025 ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship (AFP)

As the tennis Grand Slam season kicks off for 2025, Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka look to defend their titles at the Australian Open in Melbourne. The qualifying round for Australian Open 2025 started on January 6. However, the major matches will starts on January 12, with the women's final on January 25 and the men's final on January 26.

The world's top-ranked players automatically enter the tournament at the main draw stage, joined by 104 ranked players in the singles draws, along with eight wildcard entrants and 16 qualifiers.

Australian open 2025: where it will be played

The Australian Open takes place at Melbourne Park, Melbourne - home to the Grand Slam event since 1988.

Australian open 2025 full schedule

Jan 12-14: First Round (Women and Men)

Jan 15-16: Second Round (Women and Men)

Jan 17-18: Third Round (Women and Men)

Jan 19-20: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

Jan 21-22: Quarter-finals (Women and Men)

Jan 23: Women's semi-finals

Jan 24: Men's semi-finals

Jan 25: Women's final

Jan 26: Men's final

The Australian Open schedule also includes:

Men's and women's doubles: 14-26 January

Mixed doubles: 16-25 January

Wheelchair events: 21-25 January

Junior events: 18-27 January

Australian open 2025 top-seeded players

Women's singles

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Iga Swiatek (POL)

3. Coco Gauff (USA)

4. Jasmine Paolini (ITA)

5. Qinwen Zheng (CHN)

6. Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

7. Jessica Pegula (USA)

8. Emma Navarro (USA)

9. Daria Kasatkina

10. Danielle Collins (USA)

Men's singles

1. Jannik Sinner (ITA)

2. Alexander Zverev (GER)

3. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

4. Taylor Fritz (USA)

5. Daniil Medvedev

6. Casper Ruud (NOR)

7. Novak Djokovic (SRB)

8. Alex de Minaur (AUS)

9. Andrey Rublev

10. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

Australian open 2025 prize money breakdown:

Champion: A$3,500,000

Runner-up: A$1,900,000

Semi-finalists: A$1,100,000

Quarter-finalists: A$665,000

Fourth round: A$420,000

Third round: A$290,000

Second round: A$200,000

First round: A$132,000

Qualifying

Third round: $72,000

Second round: $49,000

First round: $35,000

First Published:10 Jan 2025, 09:42 AM IST
