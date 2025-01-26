Australian Open 2025 final live streaming in India: How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev on TV and online

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2025 final live streaming details: The men's singles final match will start at 2 PM IST on January 26.

Koushik Paul
Published26 Jan 2025, 12:26 AM IST
Germany’s Alexander Zverev will play Italy’s Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open 2025 final. (REUTERS)

In a rare case, the Australian Open 2025 men's singles final will see world no.1 Jannik Sinner taking on no.2 Alexander Zverev at the Melbourne Park on Sunday. While many believed Sinner will make the final, few gave the German a chance considering the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic in the line-up.

For Sinner, the Italian will be aiming to defend his title. Zverev, who have been a finalists at Grand Slam twice before, is seeking his first major in his career. This will be the first title match at Rod Laver Arena between the men seeded 1 and 2 since No. 1 Djokovic defeated No. 2 Nadal in 2019.

Also Read | Australian Open 2025: Zverev proceeds to final after Djokovic retires hurt

The past year has been tough for Sinner, who was involved in an unresolved doping case. He tested positive for a trace amount of an anabolic steroid twice in March last year. It was just before the US Open which he won. There is a hearing in the World Anti-Doping Agency's appeal scheduled in April.

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head

Alexander Zverev holds a 4-2 head-to-head record against Jannik Sinner. The duo last played on hardcourt at Cincinnati in 2024 with Sinner emerging victorious.

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev live streaming details

When and where to watch Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev men's singles final at Australian Open 2025?

The Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev men's singles final at Australian Open 2025 will be played at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday (January 26). The final starts on 2 PM IST.

Which TV channels in India will live telecast Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev men's singles final at Australian Open 2025?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Australian Open 2025 in India. The Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev men's singles final will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels.

Where to get live streaming of Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev men's singles final at Australian Open 2025?

Live streaming of Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev men's singles final at Australian Open 2025 will be available on Sony Liv app.

First Published:26 Jan 2025, 12:26 AM IST
