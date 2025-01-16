India's N Sriram Balaji and his Mexican partner Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela advanced to the second round of the Australian Open with a commanding victory in straight sets over Robin Haase and Aleksandr Nedovyesov on Thursday.

This was India's first win at the Australian Open 2025 after Sumit Nagal, Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri lost in their respective first round matched. While Nagal lost to world no.26 Tomas Machac in men's singles, Bopanna and his partner Nicolas Barrientos went down to Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar of Spain 7-5, 7-6 (7-5).

Bhambri and his partner Albano Olivetti bowed out after losing to Australian duo Tristan Schoolkate and Adam Walton 6-2, 7(7)-6(3).

The Indo-Mexican duo of Balaji and Reyes-Varela defeated the Dutch-Kazakh pair 6-4, 6-3 in just over an hour in their opening men's doubles clash. Balaji and Reyes-Varela hit 23 winners compared to their opponents' 16, showcasing superior consistency and firepower.

After securing a break in the sixth game of the first set, Balaji and Reyes-Varela were immediately broken back. However, a decisive backhand winner in the 10th game allowed them to clinch the set.

In the second set, Haase and Nedovyesov committed a costly unforced error, gifting Balaji and Reyes-Varela a crucial break in the eight game. The Indo-Mexican pair capitalised on the opportunity, sealing the set and the match comfortably.