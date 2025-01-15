World No.1 Jannik Sinner will be in action on Thursday (January 16) at the Australian Open 2025 as the Italian continue his title defence in the year's first Grand Slam against local wildcard Tristan Schoolkate in a second round men's singles match in Melbourne. Among women, second seed Iga Swiatek will face Slovakia’s Rebecca Sramkova on the day.

With Sumit Nagal, Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri, all exiting their first round in the Australian Open 2025, Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli and N. Sriram Balaji will be hoping to change the trend as they play their opening encounters in the men's doubles. Notably, Bollipalli is making his Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open 2025.

Live streaming of Australian Open 2025 in India In India, Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights of Australian open 2025. fans can watch Australian Open 2025 on Sony Sports Ten 5, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 channels in India. Live streaming of Australian Open 2025 will be available on SonyLIV app and website. The matches start at 5:30 AM IST.

AUS Open 2025 January 16 fixtures - Men's singles Tristan Boyer (USA) vs Alex de Minaur (AUS) - Not before 8AM IST

Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) - 1:30PM IST

Taylor Fritz (USA) vs Cristian Garin (CHI) - Not before 7:30AM IST

Learner Tien (USA) vs Daniil Medvedev - TBD

Hubert Hurkacz (POL) vs Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) - 5:30AM IST

Matteo Berrettini (ITA) vs Holger Rune (DEN) - 11:30AM IST

Ben Shelton (USA) vs Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) - Not before 7:30AM IST

Fabian Marozsan (HUN) vs Frances Tiafoe (USA) - TBD

Daniel Altmaier (GER) vs Gael Monfils (FRA) - TBD

Joao Fonseca (BRA) vs Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) - TBD

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) - TBD

Alex Michelsen (USA) vs James McCabe (AUS) - Not before 9:30AM IST

Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) vs Facundo Diaz Acosta (ARG) - Not before 7AM IST

Corentin Moutet (FRA) vs Mitchell Krueger (USA) - TBD

Gabriel Diallo (CAN) vs Karen Khachanov - TBD

Marcos Giron (USA) vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) - Not before 8:30AM IST

AUS Open 2025 January 16 fixtures - Women's singles Rebecca Srankova (SVK) vs Iga Swiatek (POL) - 6AM IST

Renata Zarazua (MEX) vs Jasmine Paolini (ITA) - TBD

Emma Navarro (USA) vs Xiyu Wang (CHN) - 6AM IST

Madison Keys (USA) vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU) - 1:30PM IST

Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs Iva Jovic (USA) - TBD

Emma Raducanu (GBR) vs Amanda Anisimova (USA) - 5:30AM IST

Destanee Aiava (AUS) vs Danielle Collins (USA) - TBD

Yafan Wang (CHN) vs Daria Kasatkina - 5:30AM IST

Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) vs Erika Andreeva - TBD

Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs Camila Osorio (COL) - 5:30AM IST

Veronika Kudermetova vs Katie Boulter (GBR) - TBD

Eva Lys (GER) vs Varvara Gracheva (FRA) - Not before 9:30AM IST

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) vs Zhang Shuai (CHN) - Not before 7AM IST

Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs Caroline Dolehide (USA) - TBD

Danka Kovinic (MNE) vs Dayana Yastremska (UKR) - 5:30AM IST

Jaqueline Cristian (ROU) vs Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) - Not before 9AM IST

Indians in action on January 16 Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli/Ryan Seggerman (USA) vs Harri Heliovaara (FIN)/Henry Patten (GBR) - men's doubles