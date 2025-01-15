World No.1 Jannik Sinner will be in action on Thursday (January 16) at the Australian Open 2025 as the Italian continue his title defence in the year's first Grand Slam against local wildcard Tristan Schoolkate in a second round men's singles match in Melbourne. Among women, second seed Iga Swiatek will face Slovakia’s Rebecca Sramkova on the day.
With Sumit Nagal, Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri, all exiting their first round in the Australian Open 2025, Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli and N. Sriram Balaji will be hoping to change the trend as they play their opening encounters in the men's doubles. Notably, Bollipalli is making his Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open 2025.
In India, Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights of Australian open 2025. fans can watch Australian Open 2025 on Sony Sports Ten 5, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 channels in India. Live streaming of Australian Open 2025 will be available on SonyLIV app and website. The matches start at 5:30 AM IST.
Tristan Boyer (USA) vs Alex de Minaur (AUS) - Not before 8AM IST
Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) - 1:30PM IST
Taylor Fritz (USA) vs Cristian Garin (CHI) - Not before 7:30AM IST
Learner Tien (USA) vs Daniil Medvedev - TBD
Hubert Hurkacz (POL) vs Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) - 5:30AM IST
Matteo Berrettini (ITA) vs Holger Rune (DEN) - 11:30AM IST
Ben Shelton (USA) vs Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) - Not before 7:30AM IST
Fabian Marozsan (HUN) vs Frances Tiafoe (USA) - TBD
Daniel Altmaier (GER) vs Gael Monfils (FRA) - TBD
Joao Fonseca (BRA) vs Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) - TBD
Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) - TBD
Alex Michelsen (USA) vs James McCabe (AUS) - Not before 9:30AM IST
Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) vs Facundo Diaz Acosta (ARG) - Not before 7AM IST
Corentin Moutet (FRA) vs Mitchell Krueger (USA) - TBD
Gabriel Diallo (CAN) vs Karen Khachanov - TBD
Marcos Giron (USA) vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) - Not before 8:30AM IST
Rebecca Srankova (SVK) vs Iga Swiatek (POL) - 6AM IST
Renata Zarazua (MEX) vs Jasmine Paolini (ITA) - TBD
Emma Navarro (USA) vs Xiyu Wang (CHN) - 6AM IST
Madison Keys (USA) vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU) - 1:30PM IST
Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs Iva Jovic (USA) - TBD
Emma Raducanu (GBR) vs Amanda Anisimova (USA) - 5:30AM IST
Destanee Aiava (AUS) vs Danielle Collins (USA) - TBD
Yafan Wang (CHN) vs Daria Kasatkina - 5:30AM IST
Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) vs Erika Andreeva - TBD
Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs Camila Osorio (COL) - 5:30AM IST
Veronika Kudermetova vs Katie Boulter (GBR) - TBD
Eva Lys (GER) vs Varvara Gracheva (FRA) - Not before 9:30AM IST
Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) vs Zhang Shuai (CHN) - Not before 7AM IST
Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs Caroline Dolehide (USA) - TBD
Danka Kovinic (MNE) vs Dayana Yastremska (UKR) - 5:30AM IST
Jaqueline Cristian (ROU) vs Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) - Not before 9AM IST
Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli/Ryan Seggerman (USA) vs Harri Heliovaara (FIN)/Henry Patten (GBR) - men's doubles
N. Sriram Balaji/Miguel Reyes-Varela (MEX) vs Robin Haase (NED)/Aleksandr Nedovyesov (KAZ) - men's doubles
