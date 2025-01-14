After Sumit Nagal's opening round ouster at the Australian Open 2025, India's legendary Rohan Bopanna will hope to keep the Indian flag fly high when the 44-year-old takes the court on Tuesday in season's first tennis Grand Slam. The Indian will partner with Columbian Nicolas Barrientos as the duo take on Spanish paur of Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar in the first round of men’s doubles.

Among other notable matches on January 14 are, sixth seed Elena Rybakina taking on Emerson Jones in women’s singles while Holger Rune faces China’s Zhizhen Zhang in men’s singles.

The likes of Andrey Rublev, Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys, Hubert Hurkacz, Gael Monfils are also in action on the day at the Australian Open 2025.

Complete Australian Open 2025 schedule on January 14

Rod Laver Arena Women’s Singles - (USA) Emma Navarro (8) vs (USA) Peyton Stearns

Men’s Singles - (THA) Kasidit Samrej vs D. Medvedev (5)

Men’s Singles - (NED) B. van de Zandschulp vs (AUS) A de Minaur (8)

Women’s Singles - Veronika Kudermetova vs (AUS) O. Gadecki

Margaret Court Arena Men’s Singles - (CHN) Zhizhen Zhang vs (DEN) Holger Rune (13)

Women’s Singles - (KAZ) E. Rybakina (6) vs (AUS) E Jones

Women’s Singles - (CHN) S. Wei vs (ITA) J Paolini (4)

Men’s Singles - A. Rublev (9) vs (BRZ) J. Fonseca

John Cain Arena Women’s Singles - (BUL) V. Tomova vs D. Kasatkina (9)

Men’s Singles - (USA) T. Fritz (4) vs (USA) J Brooksby

Women’s Singles - (USA) M Keys (19) vs (USA) A Li

Men’s Singles - (AUS) A. Popyrin (25) vs (FRA) C Moutet

Kia Arena Men’s Singles - (ITA) M. Berrettini vs (UK) C Norrie

Women’s Singles - A Kalinskaya (13) vs (AUS) K Birrell

Men’s Singles - (ITA) M. Arnaldi vs (ITA) L Musetti (16)

Women’s Singles - (CAN) R. Marino vs (UK) K. Boulter (22)

1573 Arena Women’s Singles - (BRZ) B. Haddad Maia (15) vs (ARG) J. Riera

Men’s Singles - (POL) H. Hurkacz (18) vs (NED) T. Griekspoor

Men’s Singles - (USA) Ben Shelton (21) vs (USA) B Nakashima

Women’s Singles - (UKR) A Kalinina vs (TUN) Ons Jabeur

Court 3 Women’s Singles - E Alexandrova (26) vs (UK) E Raducanu

Men’s Singles - (FRA) G Monfils vs (FRA) G. Mpetshi Perricard (30)

Men’s Singles - (AUS) R Hijikata vs (USA) M Krueger

Women’s Singles - (COL) C. Osorio vs (GRC) M. Sakkari (31)

Court 5 Men’s Singles - (SER) M. Kecmanovic vs (SER) D. Lajovic

Women’s Singles - (FRA) V. Gracheva vs (USA) C. McNally

Men’s Singles - (SPA) R. Bautista Agut vs (CAN) D. Shapovalov

Court 6 Women’s Singles - (CHN) X. Wang vs (AUT) J. Grabher

Men’s Singles - (CRO) B. Coric vs (CHL) C. Garin

Women’s Singles - (MTN) D. Kovinic vs (NZ) Lulu Sun

Men’s Singles - (ITL) L. Sonego vs (SWZ) S Wawrinka

Court 7 Men’s Singles - (FRA) A. Mannarino vs K. Khachanov (19)

Women’s Singles - (SPA) N Parrizas Diaz vs (USA) I. Jovic

Women’s Singles - (KAZ) Y. Putintseva (24) vs (ARM) E. Avanesyan

Men’s Singles - (ARG) T. Etcheverry vs (ITA) F. Cobolli (32)

Court 8 Women’s Singles - (ARG) M. Carle vs (USA) A. Anisimova

Men’s Singles - (ARG) C. Ugo Carabelli vs (USA) L. Tien

Men’s Singles - (SPA) P Carreno Busta vs (POL) K. Majchrzak

Court 12 Men’s Singles - (CAN) G. Diallo vs (ITA) L Nardi

Women’s Singles - (ROM) I. Begu vs (ROM) E. Ruse

Men’s Singles - (USA) M. Giron vs (GER) Y. Hanfmann

Court 13 Women’s Singles - (CHN) S. Zheng vs E. Andreeva

Men’s Singles - (ARG) F. Cerundolo vs (KAZ) A Bublik

Women’s Singles - (CHN) S. Zhang vs (USA) M. Kessler

Men’s Singles - (USA) T Boyer vs (ARG) F Coria

Court 14 Women’s Singles - (EGY) M. Sherif vs (UKR) D. Yastremska (32)

Men’s Singles - (ARG) F. Diaz Acosta vs (GER) Z. Bergs

Women’s Singles - (USA) T Townsend vs (MEX) R. Zarazua

Court 15 Women’s Singles - (HUN) A. Bondar vs (CHN) Y. Wang

Men’s Singles - (ARG) F. Comesana vs (GER) D. Altmaier

Men’s Doubles - (SPA) P. Martinez (SPA) J. Munar vs (COL) N. Barrientos (IND) Rohan Bopanna