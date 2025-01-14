Australian Open 2025 live streaming in India: Complete January 14 schedule, how to watch AUS Open tennis Grand Slam

Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the Australian Open 2025 in India. The AO 2025 started on January 12. Check here for the complete January 14 schedule at the Australian Open 2025.

Koushik Paul
Updated14 Jan 2025, 10:29 AM IST
India’s Rohan Bopanna in action in men’s doubles of the Australian Open 2025 on January 14. (AP)

After Sumit Nagal's opening round ouster at the Australian Open 2025, India's legendary Rohan Bopanna will hope to keep the Indian flag flying high when the 44-year-old takes the court on Tuesday in the season's first tennis Grand Slam. 

The Indian will partner with Columbian Nicolas Barrientos as the duo takes on the Spanish pair of Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar in the first round of men’s doubles.

Among other notable matches on January 14 are sixth seed Elena Rybakina taking on Emerson Jones in women’s singles while Holger Rune faces China’s Zhizhen Zhang in men’s singles.

The likes of Andrey Rublev, Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys, Hubert Hurkacz, and Gael Monfils are also in action on Day 3 at the Australian Open 2025.

Complete Australian Open 2025 schedule on January 14

 

Rod Laver Arena

Women’s Singles - (USA) Emma Navarro (8) vs (USA) Peyton Stearns

Men’s Singles - (THA) Kasidit Samrej vs D Medvedev (5)

Men’s Singles - (NED) B. van de Zandschulp vs (AUS) A de Minaur (8)

Women’s Singles - Veronika Kudermetova vs (AUS) O Gadecki

Margaret Court Arena

Men’s Singles - (CHN) Zhizhen Zhang vs (DEN) Holger Rune (13)

Women’s Singles - (KAZ) E Rybakina (6) vs (AUS) E Jones

Women’s Singles - (CHN) S Wei vs (ITA) J Paolini (4)

Men’s Singles - A. Rublev (9) vs (BRZ) J Fonseca

John Cain Arena

Women’s Singles - (BUL) V Tomova vs D Kasatkina (9)

Men’s Singles - (USA) T Fritz (4) vs (USA) J Brooksby

Women’s Singles - (USA) M Keys (19) vs (USA) A Li

Men’s Singles - (AUS) A Popyrin (25) vs (FRA) C Moutet

Kia Arena

Men’s Singles - (ITA) M Berrettini vs (UK) C Norrie

Women’s Singles - A Kalinskaya (13) vs (AUS) K Birrell

Men’s Singles - (ITA) M Arnaldi vs (ITA) L Musetti (16)

Women’s Singles - (CAN) R Marino vs (UK) K Boulter (22)

1573 Arena

Women’s Singles - (BRZ) B Haddad Maia (15) vs (ARG) J Riera

Men’s Singles - (POL) H Hurkacz (18) vs (NED) T Griekspoor

Men’s Singles - (USA) Ben Shelton (21) vs (USA) B Nakashima

Women’s Singles - (UKR) A Kalinina vs (TUN) Ons Jabeur

Court 3

Women’s Singles - E Alexandrova (26) vs (UK) E Raducanu

Men’s Singles - (FRA) G Monfils vs (FRA) G Mpetshi Perricard (30)

Men’s Singles - (AUS) R Hijikata vs (USA) M Krueger

Women’s Singles - (COL) C Osorio vs (GRC) M Sakkari (31)

Court 5

Men’s Singles - (SER) M Kecmanovic vs (SER) D Lajovic

Women’s Singles - (FRA) V Gracheva vs (USA) C McNally

Men’s Singles - (SPA) R Bautista Agut vs (CAN) D Shapovalov

Court 6

Women’s Singles - (CHN) X Wang vs (AUT) J Grabher

Men’s Singles - (CRO) B Coric vs (CHL) C Garin

Women’s Singles - (MTN) D Kovinic vs (NZ) Lulu Sun

Men’s Singles - (ITL) L Sonego vs (SWZ) S Wawrinka

Court 7

Men’s Singles - (FRA) A Mannarino vs K Khachanov (19)

Women’s Singles - (SPA) N Parrizas Diaz vs (USA) I. Jovic

Women’s Singles - (KAZ) Y Putintseva (24) vs (ARM) E Avanesyan

Men’s Singles - (ARG) T Etcheverry vs (ITA) F Cobolli (32)

Court 8

Women’s Singles - (ARG) M Carle vs (USA) A Anisimova

Men’s Singles - (ARG) C Ugo Carabelli vs (USA) L Tien

Men’s Singles - (SPA) P Carreno Busta vs (POL) K Majchrzak

Court 12

Men’s Singles - (CAN) G Diallo vs (ITA) L Nardi

Women’s Singles - (ROM) I Begu vs (ROM) E Ruse

Men’s Singles - (USA) M Giron vs (GER) Y Hanfmann

Court 13

Women’s Singles - (CHN) S Zheng vs E Andreeva

Men’s Singles - (ARG) F Cerundolo vs (KAZ) A Bublik

Women’s Singles - (CHN) S Zhang vs (USA) M Kessler

Men’s Singles - (USA) T Boyer vs (ARG) F Coria

Court 14

Women’s Singles - (EGY) M Sherif vs (UKR) D Yastremska (32)

Men’s Singles - (ARG) F Diaz Acosta vs (GER) Z Bergs

Women’s Singles - (USA) T Townsend vs (MEX) R. Zarazua

Court 15

Women’s Singles - (HUN) A Bondar vs (CHN) Y Wang

Men’s Singles - (ARG) F Comesana vs (GER) D Altmaier

Men’s Doubles - (SPA) P Martinez (SPA) J Munar vs (COL) N Barrientos (IND) Rohan Bopanna

Live streaming of Australian Open 2025 in India

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Australian Open 2025 in India. The Australian Open 2025 matches will be live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 5 (English), Sony Sports Ten 2 (English), Sony Sports Ten 5, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports Ten 4 for the Indian audience. 

Live streaming of Australian Open 2025 will be available on SonyLIV app and website. 

The matches start at 5:30 am IST.

