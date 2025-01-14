Australian Open 2025 live streaming in India: Complete January 14 schedule, how to watch AUS Open tennis Grand Slam

After Sumit Nagal's opening round ouster at the Australian Open 2025, India's legendary Rohan Bopanna will hope to keep the Indian flag flying high when the 44-year-old takes the court on Tuesday in the season's first tennis Grand Slam.
The Indian will partner with Columbian Nicolas Barrientos as the duo takes on the Spanish pair of Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar in the first round of men’s doubles.
Among other notable matches on January 14 are sixth seed Elena Rybakina taking on Emerson Jones in women’s singles while Holger Rune faces China’s Zhizhen Zhang in men’s singles.
The likes of Andrey Rublev, Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys, Hubert Hurkacz, and Gael Monfils are also in action on Day 3 at the Australian Open 2025.
Women’s Singles - (USA) Emma Navarro (8) vs (USA) Peyton Stearns
Men’s Singles - (THA) Kasidit Samrej vs D Medvedev (5)
Men’s Singles - (NED) B. van de Zandschulp vs (AUS) A de Minaur (8)
Women’s Singles - Veronika Kudermetova vs (AUS) O Gadecki
Men’s Singles - (CHN) Zhizhen Zhang vs (DEN) Holger Rune (13)
Women’s Singles - (KAZ) E Rybakina (6) vs (AUS) E Jones
Women’s Singles - (CHN) S Wei vs (ITA) J Paolini (4)
Men’s Singles - A. Rublev (9) vs (BRZ) J Fonseca
Women’s Singles - (BUL) V Tomova vs D Kasatkina (9)
Men’s Singles - (USA) T Fritz (4) vs (USA) J Brooksby
Women’s Singles - (USA) M Keys (19) vs (USA) A Li
Men’s Singles - (AUS) A Popyrin (25) vs (FRA) C Moutet
Men’s Singles - (ITA) M Berrettini vs (UK) C Norrie
Women’s Singles - A Kalinskaya (13) vs (AUS) K Birrell
Men’s Singles - (ITA) M Arnaldi vs (ITA) L Musetti (16)
Women’s Singles - (CAN) R Marino vs (UK) K Boulter (22)
Women’s Singles - (BRZ) B Haddad Maia (15) vs (ARG) J Riera
Men’s Singles - (POL) H Hurkacz (18) vs (NED) T Griekspoor
Men’s Singles - (USA) Ben Shelton (21) vs (USA) B Nakashima
Women’s Singles - (UKR) A Kalinina vs (TUN) Ons Jabeur
Women’s Singles - E Alexandrova (26) vs (UK) E Raducanu
Men’s Singles - (FRA) G Monfils vs (FRA) G Mpetshi Perricard (30)
Men’s Singles - (AUS) R Hijikata vs (USA) M Krueger
Women’s Singles - (COL) C Osorio vs (GRC) M Sakkari (31)
Men’s Singles - (SER) M Kecmanovic vs (SER) D Lajovic
Women’s Singles - (FRA) V Gracheva vs (USA) C McNally
Men’s Singles - (SPA) R Bautista Agut vs (CAN) D Shapovalov
Women’s Singles - (CHN) X Wang vs (AUT) J Grabher
Men’s Singles - (CRO) B Coric vs (CHL) C Garin
Women’s Singles - (MTN) D Kovinic vs (NZ) Lulu Sun
Men’s Singles - (ITL) L Sonego vs (SWZ) S Wawrinka
Men’s Singles - (FRA) A Mannarino vs K Khachanov (19)
Women’s Singles - (SPA) N Parrizas Diaz vs (USA) I. Jovic
Women’s Singles - (KAZ) Y Putintseva (24) vs (ARM) E Avanesyan
Men’s Singles - (ARG) T Etcheverry vs (ITA) F Cobolli (32)
Women’s Singles - (ARG) M Carle vs (USA) A Anisimova
Men’s Singles - (ARG) C Ugo Carabelli vs (USA) L Tien
Men’s Singles - (SPA) P Carreno Busta vs (POL) K Majchrzak
Men’s Singles - (CAN) G Diallo vs (ITA) L Nardi
Women’s Singles - (ROM) I Begu vs (ROM) E Ruse
Men’s Singles - (USA) M Giron vs (GER) Y Hanfmann
Women’s Singles - (CHN) S Zheng vs E Andreeva
Men’s Singles - (ARG) F Cerundolo vs (KAZ) A Bublik
Women’s Singles - (CHN) S Zhang vs (USA) M Kessler
Men’s Singles - (USA) T Boyer vs (ARG) F Coria
Women’s Singles - (EGY) M Sherif vs (UKR) D Yastremska (32)
Men’s Singles - (ARG) F Diaz Acosta vs (GER) Z Bergs
Women’s Singles - (USA) T Townsend vs (MEX) R. Zarazua
Women’s Singles - (HUN) A Bondar vs (CHN) Y Wang
Men’s Singles - (ARG) F Comesana vs (GER) D Altmaier
Men’s Doubles - (SPA) P Martinez (SPA) J Munar vs (COL) N Barrientos (IND) Rohan Bopanna
Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Australian Open 2025 in India. The Australian Open 2025 matches will be live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 5 (English), Sony Sports Ten 2 (English), Sony Sports Ten 5, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports Ten 4 for the Indian audience.
Live streaming of Australian Open 2025 will be available on SonyLIV app and website.
The matches start at 5:30 am IST.