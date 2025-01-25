Madison Keys upset world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in the women's singles final of the Australian Open 2025 to lift her maiden Grand Slam title on Saturday at the Melbourne Park. The 19th seed American won 6-3, 2-6, 7-5. With this loss, Aryna Sabalenka failed to replicate Martina Hingis' record of three straight Australian Open titles from 1997 to 1999.