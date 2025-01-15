Novak Djokovic had to fight hard for his second round victory at the Australian Open 2025 as the Serbian overcame a scare to beat 21-year-old 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2 in a match that was briefly interrupted by light rain at the Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday. With this win, Djokovic - a winner of 24 Grand Slams - added yet another feather to his hat as the 37-year-old broke legendary Roger Federer's record for most Grand Slam matches played.

Chasing his record 25th Grand Slam title, Djokovic also improved to 379-51 for his career at major tournaments. As it stands, Djokovic has the so far won the most Grand Slam titles, bettering Rafael Nadal's 22 and Federer's 20. Both Nadal and Federer have retired from the game.

For the record, Djokovic has spent more weeks at No. 1 in the rankings than any other player. He's played in 37 Slam finals, six more than Federer's old record. And so on and so on.

If Djokovic manages win title 15 days from now, it would be his 11th at the Australian Open, thus equaling Margaret Court for the most. It would make him the oldest man in the Open era — which began in 1968 — to collect a Grand Slam singles trophy (Ken Rosewall was about six months younger when he won the 1972 Australian Open).

And it would be Djokovic's 100th tour-level tournament title, a nice round number behind only Jimmy Connors' 109 and Federer's 103 in the Open era among men.

Notably, Djokovic's new innings with his coach Andy Murray, hasn't gone too well in the duo's first week. Both of Djokovic's wins at the Australian Open 2025 came against a young player making his Grand Slam debut. And both times, he was pushed to four sets.