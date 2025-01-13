24-time champion Novak Djokovic survived a scare from USA's Nishesh Basavareddy to start his Austraian Open 2025 men's singles campaign on a winning note at the Melbourne Park on Monday. Aiming a record 25th Grand Slam title, Djokovic fought back from a set down to beat the Indian-origin American 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 and make a place in the second round. In the next round, the Serbian will face Jamie Faria.

Despite going down in the first set, the 37-year-old Djokovic dominated against his opponent as he delivered 22 aces in response to Basavareddy's four. He will meet Portugal's Faria who defeated Pavel Kotov of Russia 6-1, 6-1, 7-5.

Among other results, Jannik Sinner recorded a straight-set win over Nicolas Jarry to begin his Australian Open title defense. The 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5), 6-1 victory on Rod Laver Arena extended Sinner's winning streaks to 15 on both the tour and on hard courts in Grand Slams.

Another 20-year-old American, Alex Michelsen, produced the biggest win of his young career with a 7-5, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 first-round upset of 2023 Australian runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas. Meanwhile, Carlos Alacaraz had it easy as the Spaniard breezed past Alexander Shevchenko 6-1, 7-5, 6-1 in a match that lasted close to two hours.

Local favourite hope Nick Kyrgios, who returned to tennis after a long injury layoff, lost in the opening round against Britain’s Jacob Fearnley. The 21-year-old won the game 7-6(3), 6-3, 7-6(2).

Iga Swiatek starts off with a win Among women, Iga Swiatek, a five-time major winner from Poland, fended off top-ranked doubles player Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-4 on John Cain Arena. Coco Gauff had a little difficulty adjusting to the sun at one end of Rod Laver Arena in Monday's first marquee match and dropped an early service game before quickly settling into a rhythm in a 6-3, 6-3 win over 2020 champion Sofia Kenin.