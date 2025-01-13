Australian Open 2025: Novak Djokovic survives Nishesh Basavareddy scare in first round, set to face Jaime Faria next

24-time champion Novak Djokovic survived a scare from USA's Nishesh Basavareddy to start his Austraian Open 2025 men's singles campaign on a winning note at the Melbourne Park on Monday. Aiming a record 25th Grand Slam title, Djokovic fought back from a set down to beat the Indian-origin American 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 and make a place in the second round. In the next round, the Serbian will face Jamie Faria.
Despite going down in the first set, the 37-year-old Djokovic dominated against his opponent as he delivered 22 aces in response to Basavareddy's four. He will meet Portugal's Faria who defeated Pavel Kotov of Russia 6-1, 6-1, 7-5.
Among other results, Jannik Sinner recorded a straight-set win over Nicolas Jarry to begin his Australian Open title defense. The 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5), 6-1 victory on Rod Laver Arena extended Sinner's winning streaks to 15 on both the tour and on hard courts in Grand Slams.
Another 20-year-old American, Alex Michelsen, produced the biggest win of his young career with a 7-5, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 first-round upset of 2023 Australian runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas. Meanwhile, Carlos Alacaraz had it easy as the Spaniard breezed past Alexander Shevchenko 6-1, 7-5, 6-1 in a match that lasted close to two hours.
Local favourite hope Nick Kyrgios, who returned to tennis after a long injury layoff, lost in the opening round against Britain’s Jacob Fearnley. The 21-year-old won the game 7-6(3), 6-3, 7-6(2).
Among women, Iga Swiatek, a five-time major winner from Poland, fended off top-ranked doubles player Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-4 on John Cain Arena. Coco Gauff had a little difficulty adjusting to the sun at one end of Rod Laver Arena in Monday's first marquee match and dropped an early service game before quickly settling into a rhythm in a 6-3, 6-3 win over 2020 champion Sofia Kenin.
Gauff went into her opening round on a streak of winning 33 matches against players ranked outside the Top 50, dating to a loss to Kenin at Wimbledon 2023. Gauff will next play Jodie Burrage of Britain. No. 7 Jessica Pegula also advanced along with No. 12 Diana Shnaider, No. 28 Elina Svitolina, and Belinda Bencic, who ousted No. 16 Jelena Ostapenko. Lucia Bronzetti of Italy advanced over No. 21 Victoria Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open champion.