Champion last year, India's Rohan Bopanna suffered a shock first round defeat at the Australian Open 2025 on Tuesday. Unlike the last season, Bopanna had a new partner in Nicolas Barrientos from Colombian, as the duo lost to Spanish pair of Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar at the Melbourne Park 7-5, 7-6 (7-5).

Bopanna hadn't had a good start with his new partner Barrientos. The Indo-Colombian pair lost in the round of 32 at the Adelaide International. The duo started on a promising note but faltered on crucial moments to go backfoot in the game.

They went down fighting in the first set and got their first break until the latter half of the second set. The pair tried to stay in the contest and forced a tie-breaker in the second set and took a 4-2 lead. However, Bopanna-Barrientos weren't able to hold their nerve as Pedro and Jaume went home with the second set and eventually the game.

Bopanna and Barrientos got off to a solid start, holding serve comfortably in the initial games. However, the Spanish pair gradually gained momentum, showcasing consistency from the baseline and tactical net play.

The decisive moment came late in the set when Martinez and Munar earned a crucial break to take the opener. In a roller-coaster second set, both the pairs pushed each other to the limit.

Martinez and Munar first cruised to a 5-3 lead and appeared poised to close out the match while serving for it. However, Bopanna and Barrientos staged a spirited fightback, breaking their opponents' serve to level the score at 5-5.

The set ultimately went to a tie-break in which the Spaniards kept their composure, edging past the 14th seeds 7-5 to clinch the match. Earlier on Sunday, Nagal made his first round exit in men's singles, losing to world no.26 Tomas Machac in straight sets.

Other Indians at Australian Open 2025 However, the Indian challenge at the Australian Open 2025 is still there as three more pairs in men's doubles are yet to take the court. Sriram Balaji has paired up with Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela of Mexico.

The Indo-Mexican pair will take on Robin Haase and Aleksandr Nedovyesov in the first round. Grand Slam debutant Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli will pair up with USA's Ryan Seggerman as they face Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten while the duo of Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti take on Australians Tristan Schoolkate and Adam Walton.