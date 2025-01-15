Yuki Bhambri became the third Indian to make a first round exit at the Australian Open 2025 as he along with his French partner Albano Olivetti bowed out after a straight-sets loss to local wildcards Tristan Schoolkate and Adam Walton in Melbourne on Wednesday. Before Bhambri, Sumit Nagal and Rohan Bopanna exited the tournament in the first round in men's singles and men's doubles respectively.

Nagal lost to world no.26 Tomas Machac while Bopanna, pairing with Colombian Jaume Munar lost to Pedro Martinez and Nicolas Barrientos. On Wednesday, the Indo-French duo of Bhambri and Olivetti, struggled with errors and lost 2-6, 6-7 in a match that lasted one hour and 20 minutes.

Bhambri and Olivetti failed to convert any of their three break points and committed five double faults, compared to just one by their Australian opponents. After surrendering the first set without much resistance, Bhambri and Olivetti showed more resilience in the second set, holding serve for most of the game.

However, they fell behind 0-2 when Schoolkate and Walton executed a stunning backhand winner. The Indo-French pair later lost their service game again due to a forehand error to trail 2-4, ultimately conceding the match.

India's upcoming matches at Aus Open 2025 Meanwhile, the all the Indian hopes lie on Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli who will be making his Grand Slam debut in Melbourne, N Sriram Balaji and Bopanna. Bollipalli, with his American partner Ryan Seggerman will take on Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten while Balaji with his Mexican partner Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela face Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Robin Haase in their first round matches.