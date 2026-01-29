Australian Open 2026: Are tennis players treated like zoo animals? Iga Swiatek backs Coco Gauff on privacy fears

The debate over player privacy at elite tennis tournaments has intensified after Iga Swiatek questioned whether athletes are being subjected to excessive off-court surveillance, likening the experience to being observed in a zoo.

Speaking after her quarter-final exit at the Australian Open, the world No. 2 echoed concerns raised earlier by Coco Gauff, whose frustration-filled post-match moments — including a racket-smashing episode away from the court — went viral after being captured by behind-the-scenes cameras.

Swiatek questions boundaries between content and privacy Following her 7-5, 6-1 loss to Elena Rybakina, Swiatek was asked about the lack of camera-free spaces available to players as tournaments increasingly prioritise digital content and fan engagement.

Her response was blunt. “Yeah, the question is, are we tennis players, or are we, like, animals in the zoo where they are observed even when they poop, you know?” she said, apologizing for the latter reference. “OK, that was exaggerating obviously, but it would be nice to have some privacy.”

Swiatek and Gauff, ranked among the top three players in women’s tennis, are consistently in the spotlight — a reality the Polish star acknowledges. Yet she argued that total exposure should not extend to moments of preparation or emotional vulnerability.

“We’re tennis players. We’re meant to be watched on the court, you know, and in the press. That’s our job,” she said.

Still, she added that she would welcome private areas where players could practise or mentally prepare before stepping onto court.

“It would be nice to have some space where you can do that without the whole world watching.”

Australian Open cameras and the culture of constant access The Australian Open has become increasingly immersive, with organisers transforming the season-opening Grand Slam into a multi-week festival featuring unprecedented behind-the-scenes access.

While not all footage from non-public areas is broadcast live, players are acutely aware that clips can surface online, whether portraying moments of levity, routine — or emotional distress.

Swiatek herself became the subject of a viral meme after being briefly stopped by security for forgetting her credential — a reminder that even mundane incidents can become public spectacle.

Coco Gauff’s racket incident fuels wider discussion Gauff’s concerns came to the fore after her quarter-final loss to Elina Svitolina, when she smashed her racket seven times on a concrete ramp away from the court.

She later explained that she deliberately avoided venting her frustration in front of fans.

“Certain moments — the same thing happened to Aryna (Sabalenka) after I played her in the final of the U.S. Open — I feel like they don’t need to broadcast,” Gauff said.

“I tried to go somewhere where I thought there wasn’t a camera because I don’t necessarily like breaking rackets.”

Reflecting on the lack of private space, she added:

“So, yeah, maybe some conversations can be had, because I feel like at this tournament the only private place we have is the locker room.”

Serena Williams weighs in Gauff received public support from Serena Williams, who posted on social media that there is “nothing wrong with hating to lose” and jokingly offered to demonstrate how to destroy a racket “in one swipe — Serena style.”

WTA backs players’ concerns The Women’s Tennis Association has acknowledged the issue, with chair Valerie Camillo confirming that the organisation supports players’ calls for clearer boundaries.

“The WTA stands with our players and takes their concerns about privacy and cameras at the Australian Open seriously . . . players deserve spaces away from competition where they can recover in private.”

Camillo said the WTA had already acted at its own events.

“We have already taken steps to reduce camera presence in off-court player areas to ensure players have appropriate private spaces.”

“We moved to this standard because we agree that there should be clear, respectful boundaries in off-court areas.”

Djokovic doubts the trend will reverse Men’s world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who played during a less intrusive media era, said he sympathised with players — but doubted change was likely.

“I saw what happened with Coco after her match. I empathize with her,” Djokovic said.

“I agree with her. You know, it’s really sad that you can’t basically move away anywhere and hide and . . . fume out your frustration in a way that won’t be captured by a camera.”

However, he added: “But we live in a society and in times where content is everything, so it’s a deeper discussion. It’s really hard for me to see that that’s going (to go) backward.”

Djokovic ended with a tongue-in-cheek remark about the last remaining private refuge.

“I’m surprised that we have no cameras while we are taking a shower!,” he said.