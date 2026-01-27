Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka reaches semifinal amid extreme heat; men’s and women’s singles to be suspended if…

The Australian Open 2026 has changed its match schedule again due to extreme heat in Melbourne. Temperatures are expected to touch 42°C. It forced organisers to take urgent safety measures for players and fans.

Wheelchair events, featuring British defending champion Alfie Hewett, have been postponed to Wednesday, 28 January. Matches on outside courts, mainly junior games, have been rescheduled to start earlier at 9 AM local time to avoid peak heat, the BBC reported.

Major singles quarter-finals and selected doubles matches will continue on Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena. These venues have retractable roofs and air-conditioning. Officials have not confirmed whether the roofs will remain closed throughout the day.

A severe heat warning has been issued across Victoria. Earlier in the week, play on the outside courts was suspended for several hours as temperatures rose to near 40°C.

Australian Open: Heat policy The Australian Open introduced the Heat Stress Scale in 2019. The scale runs from 1 to 5 and considers four factors: air temperature, solar radiation, humidity and wind speed.

When the index reaches level 5, play in men’s and women’s singles is automatically suspended. The tournament referee can also delay upcoming matches on outdoor courts and decide whether to close arena roofs to allow play in air-conditioned conditions.

Also Read | Naomi Osaka pulls out of Australian Open 2026; all you need to know

Only the referee can decide when matches resume. Players must be given at least 30 minutes’ notice.

At level 4, organisers may allow an extra 10-minute cooling break. This applies between the second and third sets in women’s singles and between the third and fourth sets in men’s singles. However, no extra cooling breaks are given if the roof is closed early in a match.

Aryna Sabalenka reaches semifinal Top seed Aryna Sabalenka moved into the Australian Open semifinals with a dominant 6-3, 6-0 win. She defeated 18-year-old American Iva Jovic on 27 January.

The match was played under extreme heat conditions in Melbourne, with temperatures crossing 40°C. The Rod Laver Arena roof remained open for their match. It was closed later for the men’s quarterfinal.

Sabalenka started strongly, racing to a 3-0 lead in the first set. She controlled the rallies with power and precision. Jovic showed brief resistance, earning three break points in a long ninth game. But, Sabalenka held firm.

In the second set, the world number one stepped up her aggression. She broke twice to lead 5-0. Jovic struggled under pressure, committing double faults at key moments. Sabalenka sealed the match with back-to-back aces. She saved all five break points and hit seven aces overall.

“These teenagers have tested me in the last couple of rounds,” Sabalenka said about Jovic after the match.

“It was a tough match. Don’t look at the score; it wasn’t easy at all. She played incredible tennis, and she pushed me to a one-step better level. It was a battle,” she added.