Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz becomes youngest to complete career Grand Slam; check complete list

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in the final to lift his maiden Australian Open title and become the youngest to win all four Grand Slam titles in tennis.

Koushik Paul
Updated1 Feb 2026, 06:14 PM IST
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning the Australian Open 2026 against Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz becomes the youngest man to win all four grand slam titles.
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning the Australian Open 2026 against Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz becomes the youngest man to win all four grand slam titles.(REUTERS)

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in a four-set thriller to lift his maiden Australian Open title at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday and complete a career Grand Slam. Ranked no.1 in the world, Alcaraz lost the first set before rallied to win 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 to become the youngest to complete a career Grand Slam at 22 years and 272 days.

The Spaniard surpassed the record held by Don Budge, who achieved the same in the 1938 French championships, when he was 22 years and 363 days. Alcaraz also became the youngest Spanish to reach the feat after Rafael Nadal, who did it at 24. Incidentally, Nadal was in attendance.

With this win, Alcaraz now has seven Grand Slam titles - one Australian Open, two each at Wimbledon and the French and US Opens. Both the players were coming after gruelling five-setters in the semifinals.

The last time Djokovic won a Grand Slam was at the 2023 US Open. In fact, its either Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner who blocked Djokovic's 25th Grand Slam title for nine Majors now. Had the Serbian won today, Djokovic would have won his 11th Australian Open title at Melbourne Park.

Having edged past Sinner in the semifinals, the 38-year-old was aiming to become the oldest to win a Grand Slam in Open era.

List of players with career Grand Slams

PlayerAustralian OpenUS OpenWimbledonFrench Open
Fred Perry1934193319341935
Don Budge1938193719371938
Rod Laver1960196219611962
Roy Emerson1961196119641963
Andre Agassi1995199419921999
Roger Federer2004200420032009
Rafael Nadal2009201020082005
Novak Djokovic2008201120112016
Carlos Alcaraz2026202220232024

Note: Calendar-year Grand Slams by Don Budge (1938) and Rod Laver (1962, 1969)

Carlos Alcaraz's respect for Nadal, Djokovic

With Nadal in attendance, Alcaraz felt a bit "weird". In fact, it was the first time Nadal witnessed a match from the stands after his retirement from tennis. “It's a little bit weird seeing Rafa in the stands,” Alcaraz said. “This is, I think the first time, as a professional, I know you were watching me at like, 14, 15. But it's such an honour playing in front of you.

“It was an honour sharing the court, practising, and now seeing you watching, it's a privilege. Thank you very much,” he added. He also urged the whole crowd to give a standing ovation to Djokovic.

“I think he deserves an ovation. When you're talking about how I'm doing amazing things, but what you're doing is really inspiring. Not only for tennis players, but for athletes around the world. The hard work, every day, with your team, playing such great tennis. For me, I enjoy so much watching you,” said Alcaraz.

