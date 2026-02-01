Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz becomes youngest to complete career Grand Slam; check complete list

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in a four-set thriller to lift his maiden Australian Open title at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday and complete a career Grand Slam. Ranked no.1 in the world, Alcaraz lost the first set before rallied to win 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 to become the youngest to complete a career Grand Slam at 22 years and 272 days.

The Spaniard surpassed the record held by Don Budge, who achieved the same in the 1938 French championships, when he was 22 years and 363 days. Alcaraz also became the youngest Spanish to reach the feat after Rafael Nadal, who did it at 24. Incidentally, Nadal was in attendance.

With this win, Alcaraz now has seven Grand Slam titles - one Australian Open, two each at Wimbledon and the French and US Opens. Both the players were coming after gruelling five-setters in the semifinals.

The last time Djokovic won a Grand Slam was at the 2023 US Open. In fact, its either Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner who blocked Djokovic's 25th Grand Slam title for nine Majors now. Had the Serbian won today, Djokovic would have won his 11th Australian Open title at Melbourne Park.

Having edged past Sinner in the semifinals, the 38-year-old was aiming to become the oldest to win a Grand Slam in Open era.

List of players with career Grand Slams

Player Australian Open US Open Wimbledon French Open Fred Perry 1934 1933 1934 1935 Don Budge 1938 1937 1937 1938 Rod Laver 1960 1962 1961 1962 Roy Emerson 1961 1961 1964 1963 Andre Agassi 1995 1994 1992 1999 Roger Federer 2004 2004 2003 2009 Rafael Nadal 2009 2010 2008 2005 Novak Djokovic 2008 2011 2011 2016 Carlos Alcaraz 2026 2022 2023 2024 Note: Calendar-year Grand Slams by Don Budge (1938) and Rod Laver (1962, 1969)

Carlos Alcaraz's respect for Nadal, Djokovic With Nadal in attendance, Alcaraz felt a bit "weird". In fact, it was the first time Nadal witnessed a match from the stands after his retirement from tennis. “It's a little bit weird seeing Rafa in the stands,” Alcaraz said. “This is, I think the first time, as a professional, I know you were watching me at like, 14, 15. But it's such an honour playing in front of you.

“It was an honour sharing the court, practising, and now seeing you watching, it's a privilege. Thank you very much,” he added. He also urged the whole crowd to give a standing ovation to Djokovic.

“I think he deserves an ovation. When you're talking about how I'm doing amazing things, but what you're doing is really inspiring. Not only for tennis players, but for athletes around the world. The hard work, every day, with your team, playing such great tennis. For me, I enjoy so much watching you,” said Alcaraz.