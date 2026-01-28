Australian Open 2026: Coco Gauff could face $50,000 fine for off-court racquet smash caught on camera

Coco Gauff has reignited debate over player privacy at the Australian Open after television cameras captured her smashing a racquet in a restricted corridor following a shock quarter-final defeat, an incident that could leave the world No.3 facing a fine of up to $50,000.

The American star’s frustration spilled over after a stunning straight-sets loss to Elina Svitolina, who dismantled Gauff 6-1 6-2 on Tuesday night in one of the tournament’s most unexpected results. While Gauff remained largely composed on court, her emotions surfaced out of public view — or so she believed.

Cameras capture Coco Gauff's private outburst after shock defeat Broadcast footage showed Coco Gauff repeatedly smashing her racquet on the ground in a backstage corridor reserved for players and officials. Gauff appeared to walk behind a wall in an effort to shield the moment from view, only for cameras to continue filming and transmit the images to a global audience.

The scene drew immediate comparisons with Aryna Sabalenka’s racquet-smashing outburst following her defeat in the 2023 US Open final, which also occurred away from the main court but was widely broadcast.

Despite taking place behind the scenes, Gauff’s actions still fall within the Australian Open precinct, leaving her exposed to disciplinary action.

Grand Slam rules leave Gauff exposed to heavy sanction Under Grand Slam regulations, players are prohibited from abusing equipment anywhere on tournament grounds. The rules state:

“Players shall not violently, dangerously or with anger hit, kick or throw a racquet or other equipment within the precincts of the tournament site.”

The maximum penalty for racquet abuse is $50,000. While it is considered unlikely that Gauff will receive the harshest possible fine, precedent suggests a significant sanction remains possible. Sabalenka was reportedly fined $20,000 after smashing her racquet on court following last year’s Australian Open final, placing Gauff’s potential punishment in similar territory.

Gauff calls for privacy rethink at Melbourne Park Beyond the fine, the 20-year-old used her post-match press conference to question the extent of broadcast access at Australian Open, arguing that players should be afforded greater privacy in emotionally charged moments.

"I tried to go somewhere where there was no cameras," Gauff said. "I kind of have a thing with the broadcast. I feel like certain moments … I feel like they don't need to broadcast.

"I don't necessarily like breaking racquets. Round of 16 of French Open, I think, I said I would never do it again on court because I don't feel like that's a good representation.

"I tried to go somewhere where they wouldn't broadcast it, but obviously they did. Maybe some conversations can be had because I feel like at this tournament, the only private place we have is the locker room."