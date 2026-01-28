Australian Open 2026, Day 11: Extreme heat eases as Lorenzo Musetti plots ‘revenge’ on Novak Djokovic

The Australian Open has emerged from one of its most punishing heat episodes in recent memory, with milder conditions forecast for Day 11 after a blistering heatwave disrupted play, thinned crowds and reshaped the tournament schedule at Melbourne Park.

Temperatures soared to 42.7°C on Tuesday, forcing organisers to suspend all matches on outside courts shortly before 1.30pm after conditions reached level five on the tournament’s heat stress scale.

While the retractable roofs on Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena allowed limited play to continue, the wider precinct ground to a halt, with fan zones largely deserted and play on exposed courts not resuming until after 7.30pm.

Advertisement

Heat stress protocol halts play across Melbourne Park With player safety paramount, officials closed the roofs on the show courts as the mercury climbed, allowing selected singles and doubles matches to proceed indoors. Outside courts remained dormant for more than six hours, only reopening late in the evening.

Rod Laver Arena was partially reopened only after Elina Svitolina completed a commanding 6-1 6-2 victory over an out-of-sorts Coco Gauff.

The contrast with Wednesday could scarcely be sharper. A forecast high of 24°C promises welcome relief for both players and spectators, many of whom avoided the usually vibrant outdoor areas of Melbourne Park during the worst of the heat.

Musetti eyes ‘revenge’ as Djokovic resumes title charge As temperatures fall, attention turns firmly back to the on-court drama. Novak Djokovic, chasing an extraordinary 11th Australian Open title, headlines the men’s quarter-finals against world No.5 Lorenzo Musetti.

Advertisement

The 38-year-old Serb enters the contest well rested, having received a walkover in the fourth round following Jakub Mensik’s withdrawal. History heavily favours Djokovic, who has won nine of their ten previous meetings, yet Musetti believes an upset is possible.

"Hopefully I'll take my revenge, because last time in Athens we were really, really close," said 23-year-old Musetti.

"I feel like I have another chance now."

The Italian also acknowledged Djokovic’s freshness. "Pretty sure he won't be tired," he said.

"But hopefully the rhythm that I have right now... will bring me luck for the next one. I feel ready to try to push him to his maximum."

Sinner-Shelton showdown looms in night session Wednesday’s quarter-final programme on Rod Laver Arena places Djokovic and Musetti in the afternoon, with the primetime evening slot reserved for defending champion Jannik Sinner against American eighth seed Ben Shelton.

Advertisement

Sinner is chasing a third consecutive Melbourne crown — a feat achieved only by Djokovic in the Open era — and holds an imposing head-to-head advantage over Shelton, winning eight of their nine encounters.

Yet Shelton, a semi-finalist last year, is banking on atmosphere to tilt the balance.

"I'm definitely a competitor, I'm rowdy on court, I look forward to rowdy crowds," Shelton said.

The winners will advance to Sunday’s final, adding further weight to a night session already brimming with intrigue.

Women’s quarter-finals open Day 11 programme The women’s quarter-finals will launch proceedings, with world No.2 Iga Swiatek facing fifth seed Elena Rybakina. Swiatek holds a narrow 6-5 edge in their head-to-head and is acutely aware of the challenge ahead.

Advertisement

"Every match she's been a tough opponent, and her tennis for sure is great," Swiatek said.

Also Read | Djokovic equals Federer’s record after third round win at Australian Open 2026

"I need to be 100 percent ready and go for it and use my experience and also the knowledge from previous matches."