Australian Open Day 11: Heatwave fallout leaves Tennis Australia facing losses beyond $1m

Australia's Alex de Minaur has exited the tournament at the quarter-final stage for a second consecutive year, with World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz proving too strong for the Australian last night in a straight sets victory.

De Minaur struggled to hold serve early in each set, losing 7-5, 6-2, 6-1 in just two hour and 15 minutes. The Australian said Alcaraz's level of tennis was "freakishly good".

The extreme heat endured this week in Melbourne will ease today as the remaining quarter final matchups are played out, with Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and Iga Świątek all in action.

A brutal heatwave that engulfed Melbourne Park has left Tennis Australia staring at losses expected to exceed $1 million, after attendance collapsed dramatically on Day 10 of the tournament.

With Alex de Minaur exiting in straight sets on Tuesday night, Australia’s singles presence at the season’s first Grand Slam came to an abrupt end. Yet it was not only local hopes that faded: punishing temperatures drove spectators away in droves, hollowing out the precinct and delivering a sharp financial blow to the tournament organisers.

Attendance plunge exposes financial cost of extreme heat After record-breaking early crowds that regularly surpassed 70,000 per day, Tuesday’s heat-affected schedule for Australia Open told a very different story. Just 21,226 fans entered Melbourne Park during the day session — a fall of 11,686 compared with the same day last year, reported news.com.au.

While Rod Laver Arena remained largely full for marquee singles matches, the wider venue suffered badly. Margaret Court Arena, despite having its roof closed and being opened to ground pass holders due to extreme heat, was more than half empty. The usually vibrant outdoor viewing zones and dining areas across Melbourne Park were described as a “ghost town”.

Several attendees told news.com.au they were present only because they had received complimentary tickets. Sales of $35 ground passes slowed sharply, and those who did attend tended to leave early, leaving food and beverage vendors without the customary lunch and dinner rush.

Revenue losses mount beyond Australia Open ticket sales On ticket revenue alone, the shortfall of roughly 20,000 patrons translated into an estimated $700,000 loss for the day. When reduced spending on food, beverages and merchandise is added, the damage escalates rapidly.

The wider heatwave has compounded the impact. Saturday’s attendance was also suppressed, with just 51,048 spectators passing through the gates, alongside several other afternoons when soaring temperatures made conditions unbearable, according to news.com.au.

While Tennis Australia holds insurance for major disruptions, the downturn caused by extreme heat does not qualify for compensation, leaving organisers to absorb the financial hit.

Cooler conditions arrive as Australia Open quarterfinals take centre stage Relief is finally in sight for players and fans alike. After a searing Day 10, Melbourne Park is forecast to reach a far more tolerable 24 degrees on Wednesday, setting the stage for a high-profile Day 11 schedule on Rod Laver Arena.

The women’s quarterfinals begin with Elena Rybakina facing world No.1 Iga Swiatek, followed by an all-American contest between Jessica Pegula and Amanda Anisimova.