Australian Open 2026 January 21 full schedule: When & where to watch Carlos Alcaraz, Yuki Bhambri on TV & online?

The Indian challenge at the Australian Open 2026 will start on January 21 when Yuki Bhambri takes the court in men's doubles. Along with Swedish partner Andre Goransson, Bhambri take on James Duckworth and Cruz Hewitt in the first round of the Grand Slam.

Meanwhile, the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff will begin their second round at the Australian Open 2026 on Wednesday. Top-seeded Alcaraz, chasing his maiden Australian Open, faces Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann in men's singles.

In women's singles, top-ranked Sabalenka takes on Chinese qualifier Zhuoxuan Bai while American world no.3 Coco Gauff will take on Serbia’s Olga Danilovic. Germany's Alexander Zverev will be up against French Alexandre Muller in his second round clash.

Australian Open 2026 - Women's Singles Aryna Sabalenka vs Zhuoxuan Bai - 6 AM IST

Iva Jovic vs Priscilla Hon

Coco Gauff vs Olga Danilovic - 7:30 AM IST onwards

Maria Sakkari vs Mirra Andreeva - 1:30 PM IST

Elina Svitolina vs Linda Klimovicova - 6 AM IST

Talia Gibson vs Diana Shnaider - 5:30 AM IST

Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs Ajla Tomljanovic - 11:30 AM IST

Magdalena Frech vs Jasmine Paolini

Victoria Mboko vs Caty McNally

Storm Hunter vs Hailey Baptiste

Anastasia Potapova vs Emma Raducanu

Yulia Putintseva vs Elsa Jacquemot

Polina Kudermetova vs Clara Tauson - 7:30 AM IST onwards

Ann Livs Magda Linette

Zeynep Sonmez vs Anna Bondar - 5:30 AM IST

Australian Open 2026 - Men's Singles Carlos Alcaraz vs Yannick Hanfmann - 8:30 AM IST onwards

Hamad Medjedovic vs Alex de Minaur – 1:30 PM IST

Jaime Faria vs Andrey Rublev - 6 AM IST

Francisco Comesana vs Frances Tiafoe

Daniil Medvedev vs Quentin Halys

Alexander Zverev vs Alexandre Muller

Reilly Opelka vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Alexander Bublik vs Marton Fucsovics

Tommy Paul vs Thiago Agustin Tirante - 5:30 AM IST

Jordan Thompson vs Nuno Borges

Karolina Muchova vs Alycia Parks

Francisco Cerundolo vs Damir Dzumhur - 5:30 AM IST

Learner Tien vs Alexander Shevchenko

Kamil Majchrzak vs Fabian Marozsan - 5:30 AM IST

Michael Zheng vs Corentin Moutet

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Arthur Fery

Emilio Nava vs Cameron Norrie

Indians at Australian Open 2026 on January 21 Yuki Bhambri/Andre Goransson vs James Duckworth/Cruz Hewitt - Men's Doubles