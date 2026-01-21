Australian Open 2026 January 21 full schedule: When & where to watch Carlos Alcaraz, Yuki Bhambri on TV & online?

The Indian challenge at the Australian Open 2026 will start on January 21 when Yuki Bhambri takes the court in men's doubles. Along with Swedish partner Andre Goransson, Bhambri take on James Duckworth and Cruz Hewitt in the first round of the Grand Slam.
Meanwhile, the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff will begin their second round at the Australian Open 2026 on Wednesday. Top-seeded Alcaraz, chasing his maiden Australian Open, faces Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann in men's singles.
In women's singles, top-ranked Sabalenka takes on Chinese qualifier Zhuoxuan Bai while American world no.3 Coco Gauff will take on Serbia’s Olga Danilovic. Germany's Alexander Zverev will be up against French Alexandre Muller in his second round clash.
Yuki Bhambri/Andre Goransson vs James Duckworth/Cruz Hewitt - Men's Doubles
In India, Sony Sports Network have the broadcast rights of Australian Open 2026. The matches of Australian Open 2026 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 (English), Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 channels. Live streaming of Australian Open 2026 will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
