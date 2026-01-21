Subscribe

Australian Open 2026 January 21 full schedule: When & where to watch Carlos Alcaraz, Yuki Bhambri on TV & online?

India's Yuki Bhambri will start the Indian challenge at Australian Open 2026 on January 21 in a men's doubles match. Bhambri will have Swedish Andre Goransson as his partner.

Koushik Paul
Published21 Jan 2026, 03:09 AM IST
Carlos Alcaraz is chasing his maiden Australian Open 2026 title.
The Indian challenge at the Australian Open 2026 will start on January 21 when Yuki Bhambri takes the court in men's doubles. Along with Swedish partner Andre Goransson, Bhambri take on James Duckworth and Cruz Hewitt in the first round of the Grand Slam.

Meanwhile, the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff will begin their second round at the Australian Open 2026 on Wednesday. Top-seeded Alcaraz, chasing his maiden Australian Open, faces Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann in men's singles.

In women's singles, top-ranked Sabalenka takes on Chinese qualifier Zhuoxuan Bai while American world no.3 Coco Gauff will take on Serbia’s Olga Danilovic. Germany's Alexander Zverev will be up against French Alexandre Muller in his second round clash.

Australian Open 2026 - Women's Singles

  • Aryna Sabalenka vs Zhuoxuan Bai - 6 AM IST
  • Iva Jovic vs Priscilla Hon
  • Coco Gauff vs Olga Danilovic - 7:30 AM IST onwards
  • Maria Sakkari vs Mirra Andreeva - 1:30 PM IST
  • Elina Svitolina vs Linda Klimovicova - 6 AM IST
  • Talia Gibson vs Diana Shnaider - 5:30 AM IST
  • Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs Ajla Tomljanovic - 11:30 AM IST
  • Magdalena Frech vs Jasmine Paolini
  • Victoria Mboko vs Caty McNally
  • Storm Hunter vs Hailey Baptiste
  • Anastasia Potapova vs Emma Raducanu
  • Yulia Putintseva vs Elsa Jacquemot
  • Polina Kudermetova vs Clara Tauson - 7:30 AM IST onwards
  • Ann Livs Magda Linette
  • Zeynep Sonmez vs Anna Bondar - 5:30 AM IST

Australian Open 2026 - Men's Singles

  • Carlos Alcaraz vs Yannick Hanfmann - 8:30 AM IST onwards
  • Hamad Medjedovic vs Alex de Minaur – 1:30 PM IST
  • Jaime Faria vs Andrey Rublev - 6 AM IST
  • Francisco Comesana vs Frances Tiafoe
  • Daniil Medvedev vs Quentin Halys
  • Alexander Zverev vs Alexandre Muller
  • Reilly Opelka vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
  • Alexander Bublik vs Marton Fucsovics
  • Tommy Paul vs Thiago Agustin Tirante - 5:30 AM IST
  • Jordan Thompson vs Nuno Borges
  • Karolina Muchova vs Alycia Parks
  • Francisco Cerundolo vs Damir Dzumhur - 5:30 AM IST
  • Learner Tien vs Alexander Shevchenko
  • Kamil Majchrzak vs Fabian Marozsan - 5:30 AM IST
  • Michael Zheng vs Corentin Moutet
  • Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Arthur Fery
  • Emilio Nava vs Cameron Norrie

Indians at Australian Open 2026 on January 21

Yuki Bhambri/Andre Goransson vs James Duckworth/Cruz Hewitt - Men's Doubles

How to watch Australian Open 2026 in India?

In India, Sony Sports Network have the broadcast rights of Australian Open 2026. The matches of Australian Open 2026 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 (English), Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 channels. Live streaming of Australian Open 2026 will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

 
 
