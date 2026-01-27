Australian Open 2026: Unhappy Coco Gauff hits out at broadcasters after racquet smash video goes viral; 'I tried to go…'

Coco Gauff has lashed out at the broadcasters of the Australian Open 2026 after a video of her smashing her racquet on Tuesday went viral on social media. The incident took place after Gauff lost to Elina Svitolina in the women's singles quarterfinals. The Ukrainian won 6-1, 6-2.

Following her loss, a dejected Gauff vented her frustration out in front of the locker room, smashing her racquet seven times on the concrete floor. In what was to be Gauff's private moment, but the incident was picked up by a camera, which went viral on social media in no time.

Advertisement

Also Read | WATCH: Gauff vents out frustration after shock loss to Svitolina at AO 2026

“I tried to go somewhere where there were no cameras,” Gauff told media. “I kind of have a thing with the broadcast. I feel like certain moments – the same thing happened to Aryna (Sabalenka) after I played her in the final of the US Open – I feel like they don’t need to broadcast,” she added.

Gauff was referring to the 2023 US Open. World no.1 Aryna Sabalenka had smashed her racquet in a training area post her loss to Gauff. The video of that incident too went viral. According to Gauff, the locker rooms are the only private place that a player has in tennis.

She also suggested that conversations with the broadcasters can be held to discuss the matter. “I tried to go somewhere where they wouldn’t broadcast it, but obviously they did. Maybe some conversations can be had, because I feel like at this tournament the only private place we have is the locker room,” added the 21-year-old from USA.

Advertisement

Why Coco Gauff smashed her racquet? Gauff also revealed why she smashed her racquet as she prefers to take out her frustration on the equipment rather than her team members. “I think for me, I know myself, and I don’t want to lash out on my team. They’re good people. They don’t deserve that, and I know I’m emotional,” she said.

“I just took the minute to go and do that. I don’t think it’s a bad thing. Like I said, I don’t try to do it on court in front of kids and things like that, but I do know I need to let out that emotion.

Advertisement

“Otherwise, I’m just going to be snappy with the people around me, and I don’t want to do that, because like I said, they don’t deserve it. They did their best. I did mine. Just need to let the frustration out,” she added.