Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open Final 2025 LIVE Score: Clash of titans at Melbourne Park

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2025, 12:32 PM IST
Koushik Paul

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev live score: World no.1 Jannik Sinner will be aiming to defend his Australian Open title while World no.2 Alexander Zverev is eyeing his maiden Grand Slam. The match starts at 2 PM IST. 

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open Final 2025 LIVE Score: The men's singles final starts at 2 PM IST (REUTERS)Premium
Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open Final 2025 LIVE Score: The men's singles final starts at 2 PM IST (REUTERS)

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev live score: The Melbourne Park on Sunday witness one of the most exciting matches as world nos.1 and 2 Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev will face each other in the final of the Australian Open 2025. While Sinner will be aiming to defend his title, the Zverev is eyeing his maiden Grand Slam. 

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Head-to-head

For the record Zverev holds a 4-2 head-to-head record against Sinner. The last time they met was at the Cincinnati Masters in 2024 with the Italian Sinner emerging victorious.

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev live streaming in India

Sony Sports Ten 5, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 will live telecast the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open final in India. Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV. The Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev final match starts at 2 PM IST. 

26 Jan 2025, 12:32:51 PM IST

Sinner vs. Zverev LIVE Score: Welcome

Hello and welcome to one last time in this Australian Open 2025 as Jannik Sinner plays Alexander Zverev in the men's singles final.  

