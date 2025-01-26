Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev live score: The Melbourne Park on Sunday witness one of the most exciting matches as world nos.1 and 2 Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev will face each other in the final of the Australian Open 2025. While Sinner will be aiming to defend his title, the Zverev is eyeing his maiden Grand Slam.
Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Head-to-head
For the record Zverev holds a 4-2 head-to-head record against Sinner. The last time they met was at the Cincinnati Masters in 2024 with the Italian Sinner emerging victorious.
Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev live streaming in India
Sony Sports Ten 5, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 will live telecast the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open final in India. Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV. The Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev final match starts at 2 PM IST.
