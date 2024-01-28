Australian Open final: Jannik Sinner storms back to beat Daniil Medvedev

Jannik Sinner beat Daniil Medvedev of Russia 3-6 3-6 6-4 6-4 6-3 to win the Australian Open men's singles championship on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 22-year-old fourth seed was the first Italian to win the Melbourne Park title.

