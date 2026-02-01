Australian Open Men's Singles Final LIVE: Alcaraz wins second set against Djokovic

Australian Open Men's Singles Final LIVE: Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are fighting it out in the final of the Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena. Djokovic will look to extend his record of 24 Grand Slams and Alcaraz, who is currently world number 1, will try and hold on to the title of the Next Big Thing and continue his streak of defeating the GOAT Djokovic in GS finals, having already done so twice.

This is the final Australian Open final for Alcaraz while Djokovic has won this competition a record 10 times. This time it is youth vs experience!

Third set: Alcaraz 2-6 6-2 1-2* Djokovic Alcaraz continues his dominance in the third set, leads 40-30.

30-15 for Alcaraz currently.

An unbelievable return by Alcaraz leaves Djokovic scrambling. A true clash of the masters this match is turning out to be.

Djokovic leads2-1 in the third set.

The Serb legend now has an advantage after making it 40-40. A solid comeback to keep hopes alive for a record-extending 25th GS!

Djokovic makes it 15-30 with a beautiful return of Alcaraz's no-look shot. A true master of the sport!

Alcaraz leads 1st game of third set 30-0. Novak showing signs of tiredness.

Novak Djokovic will be serving in the third set. This is the 36th major appearance for the Serb legend.

Second Set: Alcaraz wins Alcaraz wins second set with 6-2. Things now stand levelled between the two. It remains to be seen whether this one will also turn into a five-setter, as has happened twice with Alcaraz and eight times with Djokovic.

It is now 5-2 for Alcaraz in the second set. He managed to break Djokovic in the second set.

2-0 for Alcaraz in the second set as he outpaces the veteran. Is age catching up with the 10-time winner once again? However, he was lucky in the third game as one of his shots struck the net and bounced off before Djokovic could reach it. As a sign of respect, Alcaraz raised his hands as an apology.

15-0 and 30-0 in quick succession for Alcaraz in the second game. Is Djokovic showing signs of tiredness already after an intense first set?

Djokovic has won the second set's first game after he got an advantage and Alcaraz failed to convert the same into a deuce.

First Set: Djokovic wins Djokovic has won the first set, by 6-2, as Alcaraz shows signs of struggles in keeping up with the master. Alcaraz is known as someone who does not give up easily, with his French and US Open finals in 2025 against Jannik Sinner serving as testaments to his never-say-die attitude. It remains to be seen whether he bounces back in the latter stages of the match.

Two sensational forehands by the 24-time GS champion allowed him the victory over the Spaniard in the first set.