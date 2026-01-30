Australian Open: Novak Djokovic turns personal advisor for Iva Jovic – ‘Texts me tips throughout rounds’

Tennis icon Novak Djokovic became a personal advisor to Iva Jovic at the Australian Open 2026, the 18-year-old revealed.

In a presser on 27 January, Jovic said Djokovic had sent her tips throughout the tournament, adding that she would love to have “more such moments” with the Serbian tennis giant.

Jovic, who was born in the United States, has Balkan roots and grew up idolising the record 24-time Grand Slam champion.

Novak Djokovic gives tips to Iva Jovic Before one of her early-round Australian Open 2026 matches, Jovic said she hoped to meet Djokovic during the year's opening Grand Slam.

After recording her first top-10 win over Jasmine Paolini in the third round, Jovic shared that she had met and spoken with Djokovic the day before, adding that he gave her some advice on how to approach the Paolini match.

Jovic also secured a win against Yulia Putintseva 6-0, 6-1 in the Australian Open 2026 round-of-16 before losing 3-6, 0-6 to world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinal.

‘Texts me tips throughout rounds’: Jovic In the presser, the Jovic said Djokovic texted her tips throughout the rounds. “He did text me with some more tips throughout the rounds.”

“I don’t even know what day it is anymore. We’ve been in communication, and I feel like we’ve built a little bit of a relationship now, which is amazing, and I wish him all the best for the rest of the tournament,” she added.

Jovic also shared her hope to have more moments with him in 2026. “Hopefully, throughout the year, I can keep having more moments with him and encouragement…It’s been amazing,” she said.

Jovic also said that Djokovic's ability to play great offence and defence was one of the most impressive things about him. She said she would like to be a Djokovic-kind of player one day.

Iva Jovic at the Australian Open 2026 So far in 2026, Jovic has been outstanding. The American has an 11-3 record before reaching the Australian Open 2026 quarterfinal. She made the Auckland semifinal and finished as runner-up in Hobart.

On Monday, Jovic will break into the top-20 for the first time in her career and sit at No. 20 in the world.