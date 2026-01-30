Australian Open under fire for not paying ball kids; Tennis veteran Mark Philippoussis says, ‘great opportunity, but…’

Ball kids make an essential part of every tennis tournament, and it is no different for the Australian Open. However, for years, their treatment on the court has been debated — while some players shoot them a warm smile, many act like they are invisible. And if, by virtue of being humans, the ball kids don't reach the court in seconds, they are often subjected to the frustration of the players.

According to an Essentially Sports report, the Australian Open is employing around 435 ball kids, aged between 12 and 15, to help keep the “Happy Slam” running smoothly.

However, in a rare call for change, a former tennis pro is not happy to see how the ball kids at the Australian Open are treated, and has called on tournament organisers to at least pay them.

When the media asked about the idea of paying the ball kids, Mark Philippoussis, a tennis veteran, said, “Why not? Give them some pocket money.”

A former Wimbledon finalist and Australian Davis Cup hero acknowledged that the kids get to enjoy the matches, but also noted that the tournament spends a lot on money on many things, and they sure can shell out a little for the ball kids.

Also Read | Elena Rybakina sets up epic rematch with Aryna Sabalenka in Aus Open 2026 final

“It’s a great opportunity for these kids to get out there and enjoy the atmosphere, to walk around, to watch some matches. But I know that this tournament spends a lot of money to make sure everyone’s happy,” the 49-year-old said.

What does the Australian Open chief have to say about the pay? The Australian Open chief Craig Tiley said that paying the ball kids “isn’t as simple as it sounds,” citing labour-related challenges. “It’s not a simple answer as yes or no, because there’s a lot of labour-related challenges that you’ve got to consider in it.”

Tiley added that the kids are compensated in other ways. “The ball kids get paid in lieu of cash through tickets and transport, covering costs of food, and gifting.”

Why is it important to pay? Being a ball kid is a physically demanding job — harsh temperatures, long hours, and sometimes even a ball hit.

They spend around eight hours a day at the tournament, rotating through 45-minute to one-hour sessions on court, the ES report said, adding that it often includes late nights and long days in extreme heat.

Do other tournaments pay ball kids? Paying the ball kids might sound like the most rational idea; however, like the Australian Open, the French Open also doesn't pay them. Instead, the ball kids receive gifts as a token of appreciation for their work.

But at other Grand Slams, the ball kids are paid.