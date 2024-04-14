Active Stocks
Barcelona Open 2024: Day after Nadal announces comeback, Carlos Alcaraz pulls out due to right arm injury

Reuters

Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out of the Barcelona Open due to a right arm injury that also forced the Spanish world number three to miss this week's Monte Carlo Masters, the ATP 500 tournament organisers said on Sunday.

The 20-year-old two-times Grand Slam champion won the tournament in 2022 and 2023. He has taken one title this year, at Indian Wells last month.

"(He) has suffered from the injury sustained in Monte Carlo, and did not have a good feeling in his training on Sunday and, despite having tried until the last moment, he will not be in the Barcelona Open," organisers said on social media platform X.

ALSO READ: Tennis: Rafael Nadal to make a grand comeback in Barcelona Open next week

The main draw of the Barcelona Open starts on Monday, with the tournament concluding next Sunday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Published: 14 Apr 2024, 07:28 PM IST
