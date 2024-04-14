Barcelona Open 2024: Day after Nadal announces comeback, Carlos Alcaraz pulls out due to right arm injury
The 20-year-old two-times Grand Slam champion won the tournament in 2022 and 2023. He has taken one title this year, at Indian Wells last month.
Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out of the Barcelona Open due to a right arm injury that also forced the Spanish world number three to miss this week's Monte Carlo Masters, the ATP 500 tournament organisers said on Sunday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message