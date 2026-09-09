Ben Shelton snaps Carlos Alcaraz's 18-match Grand Slam unbeaten streak at US Open 2026 in a 4 hour & 28 minutes thriller

Ben Shelton registered his biggest win of the career when the local favourite defeated defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set thriller at the US Open 2026 quarterfinal on Wednesday, to snap the Spaniard's 18-game unbeaten streak in the Grand Slams.

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Since losing to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon final in 2025, Alcaraz didn't lose a single match en route to 2025 US Open and the 2026 Australian Open titles. But against the eight-seed Shelton, Alcaraz, who was coming after a four-month break from tennis due to injury, he went down fighting.

Also Read | Carlos Alcaraz vs Ben Shelton at US Open: Net worth and career earnings

The world no.3 Alcaraz tumbled out of the US Open 2026 quarterfinals at 3:34 AM, in an epic five-set thriller that broke the record for latest finish ever at Flushing Meadows. The big-hitting Shelton claimed his first career win over Alcaraz, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (10/7) in a match that went for four hours and 28 minutes. Shelton will next play No. 11 seed Frances Tiafoe.

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Earlier, Tiafoe reached his third US Open semifinal, beating Alex Michelsen 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (10-6) on Tuesday. The United States is guaranteed to have a man in Sunday's final as it seeks its first men's major title since Andy Roddick in 2003.

What happened in Carlos Alcaraz vs Ben Shelton? Alcaraz arrived at Arthur Ashe Stadium with a 13-0 Grand Slam record against American men but found Shelton tough to break down in a match that began at 11:05 PM (local time) on Tuesday. The Spaniard clinched a tight first-set tiebreak and looked to have all the momentum.

However, some uncharacteristic sloppiness from the defending champion allowed to breeze through the next set before the American tightened his grip on the quarterfinal by taking the third. Alcaraz looked flat and made far too many unforced errors on his forehand but still managed to force a deciding set amid roars from the delighted fans.

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Also Read | Carlos Alcaraz vs Ben Shelton at US Open: Net worth and career earnings

Alcaraz vomited into a towel during the break but went toe-to-toe with Shelton for 12 games before his opponent closed out the shock win. Alcaraz had played in the previous latest finish at the US Open when he outlasted Sinner in a match that finished at 2:50 AM in the 2022 quarterfinals.

What did Ben Shelton say after the win? Thousands of fans stayed to the end and Shelton benefited from a home-crowd boost even against the popular Alcaraz, with fans in Arthur Ashe Stadium chanting his name along with “USA! USA!”

Also Read | Carlos Alcaraz confirms US Open 2026 return after four-month injury

“It’s incredible," Shelton said. “I always say that this is the greatest sports city in the world, I say that this is the greatest stadium in the world. I’m just hoping that my best friend and my sister over there don’t have to be at work at 6 a.m. in three hours.”

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in