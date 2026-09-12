Ben Shelton vs Alexander Zverev live streaming: When & where to watch US Open men's singles final in India, head-to-head

Ben Shelton is aiming to become the first American man to win a Grand Slam in 23 years after the 23-year-old defeated close friend Frances Tiafoe to march into the final of the US Open 2026. It is the big-hitting Shelton's maiden Grand Slam final. The previous best result for Shelton was his semifinal finish at the Australian Open in 2025.
The eighth-seeded Shelton has been in irresistible form at the US Open this year. It was another impressive milestone on Shelton's journey through this year's tournament, which included an epic five-set victory in the quarterfinals over defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. The last American to lift a major was Andy Roddick at the 2003 US Open.
In the final, a toigh challenge from Alexander Zverev awaits Shelton. The to-seed German held his nerve in two tense tie-breaks to overcome Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6(7), 7-6(6) to enter the US Open final for the second time and extend his breakthrough 2026 season.
The victory over Khachanov puts Zverev into his third Grand Slam final of the season, having won the French Open and finished runner-up at Wimbledon. Zverev also become only the 12th man since 1978 to reach Grand Slam finals on three different surfaces in the same season.
|Tournament
|US Open 2026
|Match
|Men's singles final
|Date
|September 13
|Time
|To be decided
|Venue
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, Shelton has never won a match against Zverev in the five meeting between the two. The duo first met in 2024 in a quarterfinal of ATP Masters 1000 in Cincinnati.
|Year
|Winner
|Event
|Round
|Score
|2025
|Alexander Zverev
|Nitto ATP Finals
|Round Robin
|6-3, 7-6 (6-4)
|2025
|Alexander Zverev
|ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati
|Quarterfinal
|6-2, 6-2
|2025
|Alexander Zverev
|Stuttgart
|Semifinal
|7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (3-1)
|2025
|Alexander Zverev
|Munich
|Final
|6-2, 6-4
|2024
|Alexander Zverev
|ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati
|Quarterfinal
|3-6, 7-6 (3-1), 7-5
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of US Open 2026 in India. The Ben Shelton vs Alexander Zverev men's singles final of the US Open 2026 will be televised live on Star Sports channels in India. Live streaming of Ben Shelton vs Alexander Zverev will be available on JioStar app and website.