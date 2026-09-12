Ben Shelton vs Alexander Zverev live streaming: When & where to watch US Open men's singles final in India, head-to-head

Ben Shelton is aiming to become the first American man to win a Grand Slam in 23 years after the 23-year-old defeated close friend Frances Tiafoe to march into the final of the US Open 2026. It is the big-hitting Shelton's maiden Grand Slam final. The previous best result for Shelton was his semifinal finish at the Australian Open in 2025.

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The eighth-seeded Shelton has been in irresistible form at the US Open this year. It was another impressive milestone on Shelton's journey through this year's tournament, which included an epic five-set victory in the quarterfinals over defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. The last American to lift a major was Andy Roddick at the 2003 US Open.

Also Read | Ben Shelton beats Frances Tiafoe to reach maiden US Open final

In the final, a toigh challenge from Alexander Zverev awaits Shelton. The to-seed German held his nerve in two tense tie-breaks to overcome Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6(7), 7-6(6) to enter the US Open final for the second time and extend his breakthrough 2026 season.

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The victory over Khachanov puts Zverev into his third Grand Slam final of the season, having won the French Open and finished runner-up at Wimbledon. Zverev also become only the 12th man since 1978 to reach Grand Slam finals on three different surfaces in the same season.

Ben Shelton vs Alexander Zverev match details

Tournament US Open 2026 Match Men's singles final Date September 13 Time To be decided Venue Arthur Ashe Stadium

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, Shelton has never won a match against Zverev in the five meeting between the two. The duo first met in 2024 in a quarterfinal of ATP Masters 1000 in Cincinnati.

Also Read | Alexander Zverev beats Karen Khachanov to reach US Open 2026 final

Ben Shelton vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head

Year Winner Event Round Score 2025 Alexander Zverev Nitto ATP Finals Round Robin 6-3, 7-6 (6-4) 2025 Alexander Zverev ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati Quarterfinal 6-2, 6-2 2025 Alexander Zverev Stuttgart Semifinal 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (3-1) 2025 Alexander Zverev Munich Final 6-2, 6-4 2024 Alexander Zverev ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati Quarterfinal 3-6, 7-6 (3-1), 7-5

Where to watch Shelton vs Zverev live in India? Star Sports is the official broadcaster of US Open 2026 in India. The Ben Shelton vs Alexander Zverev men's singles final of the US Open 2026 will be televised live on Star Sports channels in India. Live streaming of Ben Shelton vs Alexander Zverev will be available on JioStar app and website.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in