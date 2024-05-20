Camila Giorgi, retired Italian tennis player who fled to US, accused of stealing antiques, Persian rugs by landlord
The landlord alleged that Camila Giorgi, 32, owed him six months' rent and had stolen half of his furniture, including Persian rugs and fine furniture, estimated to be worth between 50,000 Euros and 100,000 Euros.
Former Italian tennis player Camila Giorgi, who quit tennis and fled to the US, has been accused by her landlord of failing to pay rent for six months and stealing antiques, Fox Sports reported.