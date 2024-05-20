The landlord alleged that Camila Giorgi, 32, owed him six months' rent and had stolen half of his furniture, including Persian rugs and fine furniture, estimated to be worth between 50,000 Euros and 100,000 Euros.

Former Italian tennis player Camila Giorgi, who quit tennis and fled to the US, has been accused by her landlord of failing to pay rent for six months and stealing antiques, Fox Sports reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The landlord alleged she had stolen half of his furniture, including Persian rugs, fine furniture, and even an antique half-ton table.

According to the report, Giorgi and her family members—her father Sergio, mother Claudia, and brothers Leandro and Amadeus—also have several 'gaps' regarding unsubmitted tax returns. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“They made half of our furniture disappear—Persian rugs, fine furniture, even an antique half-ton table. We are talking about damage between 50,000 Euros and 100,000 Euros," Fox Sports quoted the landlord as saying to La Repubblica.

Before leaving for the US, the 32-year-old tennis player used to live in a rental property in Calenzano, Tuscany. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though the landlord claimed that he could not contact Giorgi, her father, Sergio Giorgi, has been in touch with him.

“I wrote to him that they must at least give us back our things, he responded in a contemptuous way, saying that they were objects of little value. This is a hateful behaviour for those like me who have suffered economic but also emotional damage," La Repubblica quoted the landlord as saying.

“I can't know how much is true or how much Camila owes the State, but I know what she owes us. Those objects are part of my mother's life and mine: I want them back, at least this much, given that we have lost hope due to the thousands and thousands of euros in back rent," he added.

Camila Giorgi, who hadn't played much tennis since March, announced her retirement earlier this month, on May 11, via an Instagram post. She wrote, “Please trust this Instagram for truthful information. To my dear fans, I am happy to formally announce my retirement from my tennis career. I am so grateful for your wonderful love and support for so many years. I cherish all the beautiful memories. There have been many inaccurate rumours about my plans, so I look forward to providing more information about exciting opportunities ahead. It is a joy to share my life with you and let's continue this journey together. With much love, Camila."

Meanwhile, local media reports claim that Giorgi is to appear before an investigating judge in Vicenza on July 16.

Camila Giorgi had also come under criticism for allegedly using a fake Covid vaccination certificate to get into the Australian Open in 2022.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!