Novak Djokovic, following his defeat in the Wimbledon 2023 Men's Singles Final, graciously praised his opponent, Carlos Alcaraz, and his team, acknowledging that he had been outplayed by the young Spaniard.

In an extraordinary match at Centre Court, Alcaraz secured victory with a scoreline of 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, marking his second major title after his previous success at the US Open 2022.

Alcaraz, at just 20 years of age, delivered a remarkable performance, ending Djokovic's 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon. The match lasted an intense four hours and 42 minutes, captivating spectators with its sheer brilliance and determination displayed by both players.

Despite his disappointment, Djokovic displayed immense sportsmanship by acknowledging the superiority of his opponent on the day. As one of tennis' greatest champions, Djokovic graciously accepted the outcome and acknowledged Alcaraz's exceptional abilities.

After losing out to Alcaraz, Djokovic congratulated the World's number 1 player and admitted that he admitted that he lost to a player who was better than him.

"I've been blessed with so many incredible matches throughout my career. I'm really grateful. I lost to a better player, and I have to congratulate him and move on stronger," ANI quoted Djokovic as saying.

"I have to start obviously with praises to Carlos and his team. What a quality at the end of the match, when you had to serve it out, you came up with some big serves and big plays, you absolutely deserve it, amazing," Djokovic added.

While addressing his loss, Djokovic said that he would still be 'grateful' even though he doesn't like to lose such important matches.

"As for me obviously, you never like to lose matches like this but I guess when all the emotions are settled, I have to still be very grateful. I won many tight and close matches in the past here. Maybe I should have lost a couple of finals that I won so maybe this is even stevens," Djokovic said.

Djokovic broke down in tears, as he thanked his team for the support that they showed throughout the tournament.

"It's nice to see my son still there, still smiling. I love you, thank you for supporting me and we can all have a big hug, and love each other. Thank you," Djokovic signed off.

