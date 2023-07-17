Carlos Alcaraz better player than Djokovic, says Novak himself while praising Wimbledon 2023 winner2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 06:37 AM IST
Novak Djokovic graciously praised Carlos Alcaraz and his team after losing to the young Spaniard in the Wimbledon 2023 Men's Singles Final.
Novak Djokovic, following his defeat in the Wimbledon 2023 Men's Singles Final, graciously praised his opponent, Carlos Alcaraz, and his team, acknowledging that he had been outplayed by the young Spaniard.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×