Carlos Alcaraz breaks into celebratory dance as Spaniard continues dream run to Japan Open title - Watch viral video

Carlos Alcaraz celebrated his debut Japan Open title with a celebratory dance move as the top-ranked defeated USA's Taylor Fritz in the final in Tokyo to avenge his Laver Cup defeat and also pocket his eighth title of the season on Tuesday. In a Tennis TV video that went viral, Alcaraz held the trophy aloft before shaking his waist much to the amazement of the crowd present at the stadium.

The Spaniard dominated Fritz, defeating him 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets. This was also Alcaraz's career-best 67th win of 2025, thus continuing a dream season. With still three more months go to, Alcaraz is certain to beat Jannik Sinner's record of 73 wins from last year.

After his loss to Sinner at Wimbledon in July, Alcaraz has secured three titles - Cincinnati, the US Open and now the Japan Open. In the process, Alcaraz also tied with Alexander Zverev, for his 24th tour-level triumph, for most among men born since 1990.

What did Carlos Alcaraz say after win in Japan? Speaking as quoted by ATP website, Alcaraz said admitted this is his best season, which reflects the hard work he had done to experience this. "It is been my best season so far without a doubt. Eight titles, 10 finals... That shows how hard I have worked just to be able to experience these moments and accomplish my goals.

"I didn't start the year that good, struggling emotionally, so how I came back from that, I am just really proud of myself, and of all the people around me who have helped me to be in this position," said Alcaraz. Alcaraz said that he "enjoyed every second of his ATP debut, except the five minutes he was on the floor with a hurt ankle.