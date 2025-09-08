Carlos Alcaraz called ‘Jannik Sinner’ by Aryna Sabalenka mistakenly; watch US Open champion's reaction in viral video

In a moment of embarrassment, Aryna Sabalenka accidentally called Carlos Alcaraz as 'Jannik Sinner' on live television on Sunday, the video of which went viral on social media. The incident happened during an interview for 'Today' in the morning, after both Sabalenka and Alcaraz clinched their respective women's and men's singles titles at US Open.

Towards the fag end of the interview, Sabalenka was asked about her TikTok videos and the Belarusian revealed that a video is due with Alcaraz for social media. It was at that time when the no.1 women's singles player mistakenly called the 22-year-old Spaniard 'Sinner', leaving everyone in a state of shock. Alcaraz, sitting next to her pretended to leave.

This led Sabalenka embarrassed before Alcaraz took his place on the chair again and played it off in good spirits. “It’s 9 in the morning, so don’t worry. It’s all good,” said Alcaraz, leaving the anchors in splits. Sabalenka admitted its her “worst” mistake as she continued laughing.

“I didn’t hear anything, so don’t worry about it,” Alcaraz joked.

Carlos Alcaraz rises to top of ATP Rankings Following his hard-fought 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over Sinner in the US Open 2025, Alcaraz sealed his spot at the top of the ATP Rankings for the first time since 2023. In 2022, Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud to not only capture his first major title, but also become the youngest number one at the age of 19 years and four months.

Sinner, who became the first Italian to clinch the top spot in June 2024, held the spot for 65 successive weeks, with his debut at the top ranking fourth-longest in history, after Roger Federer (237), Jimmy Connors (160) and Lleyton Hewitt (75), as per ATP's official website.

