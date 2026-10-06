Carlos Alcaraz defends Japan Open crown, world no.2's backhand winner to break Jiri Lehecka goes viral | Watch video

Carlos Alcaraz defended his Japan Open crown on Tuesday, after outclassing an unseeded Czech Jiri Lehecka 7-6(4-2), 6-4 in the final and continue his resurgence after a wrist injury. Alcaraz, who won the Australian Open at the start of the year, had to miss the next two Grand Slams - French Open and Wimbledon - due to a persistent right wrist injury.

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Although he returned to the US Open, but couldn't get past Ben Shelton in the quarterfinal. The Japan Open was Alcaraz's third title of the year. The 23-year-old had also won the Qatar Open.

Also Read | Carlos Alcaraz vs Ben Shelton at US Open: Net worth and career earnings

Ranked third in the world, Alcaraz started shakily at Tokyo's Ariake Coliseum and dropped serve in the first game. However, the seven-time Grand Slam winner recovered soon and dialled up the intensity to break Lehecka's serve with a scorching backhand to level at 3-3.

More uncharacteristic errors from Alcaraz gave Lehecka hope in the tiebreak, but the Spaniard unleashed a sublime drop-shot en route to clinching the opening set to lay the platform for victory.

In the second set, Alcaraz took control midway through the second set, breaking to take a 4-3 lead before sealing victory by forcing an error on match point.

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Watch Alacraz's break point vs Lehecka

With his win in 96 minutes, Alacaraz extended his winning run to 21-0 at the ATP 500 level, since his loss to Holger Rune in 2025 at the Barcelona Open final. Overall, Alcaraz is the third man to successfully defend the Jaoan Open crown. Stefan Edberg was the first to defend, with three wins on the bounce from1989 to 1991. Sampras was the next, who triumphed in 1993 and 1994.

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Carlos Alcaraz's reactions after the win Following the win, Alcaraz couldn't hold his emotions. "I'm really happy to be able to lift a trophy again," Alcaraz said. "It's been a while and obviously it's extra special after my injury and my comeback, in the second tournament that I'm playing.

“It was a really tough week and I didn't play my best tennis and my best level but I did find good solutions and that's what matters in the end.” Alcaraz said his triumph helped erase the doubts that he faced during his injury break. "A lot of negative thoughts come to your mind," Alcaraz added.

“If you're going to come back healthy, if you're going to come back the same as you were before, if I will be able to hit the ball normally without pain. I trusted myself and it worked out.”

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Also Read | US Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz powers past Jaime Faria to reach third round

Alcaraz will return to action at the Shanghai Masters where he will take on Juan Manuel Cerundolo or a qualifier first. The main draw of the ATP 1000 event begins on Wednesday.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in