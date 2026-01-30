Carlos Alcaraz enters maiden Australian Open final, says ‘I was struggling’ after surviving Alexander Zverev scare

Carlos Alcaraz admitted that he was “struggling” after the Spaniard survived a Alexander Zverev scare in a five-set thriller to march into his maiden Australian Open final on Friday at the Rod Laver Arena. Alcaraz, who fought a leg issue, delivered despite losing two sets to win 6-4, 7-6(7-5), 6-7(3-7), 6-7(4-7), 7-5 to keep his Australian Open dreams alive.

After winning the first two sets, Alcaraz experienced a leg issue during the third set, which the top set lost in a tiebreak. Alcaraz also took a medical time out (MTO), which frustrated Zverev. The German third seed was also caught venting his frustration out to a match official.

Despite his leg issue, Alcaraz relied on his sublime ball-striking and placement to land winners to force a decider fifth set. After the game, Alcaraz admitted that it was the most demanding matches he has ever played in his whole career so far.

“Believing all the time,” said Alcaraz when asked how did he turn the game on his head. "I always say that you have to believe in yourself no matter what struggles you’re going through. You got to still believe in yourself all the time. I was struggling in the middle of the third set.

“Physically it was one of the most demanding matches I’ve ever played in my short career. But I’ve been in these kind of matches before so I knew what I had to do. I had to put my heart into the match. I think I did it. I fought till the last ball. I knew I would have my chances. I was patient in the fifth set,” added Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz scripts history at Melbourne Park With this win. Alcaraz scripted history by becoming the youngest man to reach the final of all Grand Slams at the age of 22. The record was previously held by Jim Courier since 1993. If Alcaraz wins the final on Sunday, he will become the youngest after Rafael Nadal to complete a career Grand Slam. Nadal had completed a career Grand Slam at 24.

In the final of Australian Open 2026, Alcaraz will face either Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic. Had Zverev defeated Alcaraz, the German would have become the first player to beat the Spaniard across five sets. The last time Alcaraz was beaten in five sets was during the 2022 Australian Open by former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini.