Carlos Alcaraz gets into tense standoff with umpire during Australian Open final vs Novak Djokovic; here's what happened

Carlos Alcaraz got into a tense confrontation with the chair umpire during his men's singles final at the Australian Open 2026 on Sunday against Novak Djokovic. Youngest to qualify for the final, the 22-year-old Spaniard is looking to complete a career slam at the Melbourne Park against an opponent, who is aiming for his 25th Grand Slam title at 38.

The incident took place during the third set when Djokovic took a break. According to The Sun, the world no.1 was unhappy with the roof at the Rod Laver Arena being partially closed without informing him and had an animated discussion with umpire John Blom.

The report stated Alcaraz complained that the “players had not been told”. It was understood that the organisers also had not given an explanation as to why the troof was being moved across. “No lo se (I don’t know),” Alcaraz was heard saying to his camp on the courtside.

In a video, by TNT Sports, Alcaraz was seen complaining to umpire Blom as the duo had a language issue. The Spaniard was then caught having an animated chat tournament referee Wayne McKewen, who looked to have elaborated on why the roof was being closed.

Why was the roof at Rod Laver Arena being closed? In tennis, the flow of wind plays a crucial role in the outcome of the match. It is believed that Alcaraz wanted to keep the roof open because the windy conditions helps him found his range. In fact, his first four breaks in the match came from the same end of the court.

Closing the roof, reduces the air level into the stadium, thus making the environment calm, which favours Djokovic's style of play. The actual reason for closure of the roof came a few minutes later when former British player Tim Henman spilled the beans on commentary.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Henman stated that he heard from the referee's office that the decision to close the roof partially came because it was “raining very close by.” Therefore, as a precautionary measure, the roof was being partially closed.